Dell announces 5K 40-inch UltraSharp Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor

Dell Technologies is out the gate early with one of its Consumer Eletronics Show (CES) 2024 announcements introducing the 5K UltraSharp 40 inch Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor.

Whether you’re a content creator, data scientist or engineer, or you need a monitor to keep you in your flow – a device with the best value in precision and efficiency.

This ultrawide curved VESA Display HDR 600 certified monitor comes with IPS Black Panel technology and 5K resolution (5120 x2160).

Eye comfort

Dell’s UltraSharp monitors are the first to have TUV Rheinland, a new industry standard for eye comfort to help reduce signs of eye fatigue.

The monitor also features a 99% DCI-P3 / Display P3 colour space, perfect for those colour-critical tasks. Users can also easily calibrate the colours on their screen with Dell Colour Management software.

Yoon Lee, Vice President, Displays at Dell Technologies said a monitor isn’t just a luxury.

“It’s a necessity for ensuring your work looks as vibrant and true-to-form as intended. This monitor goes above and beyond with its connectivity options, offering Thunderbolt 4 for single-cable convenience with up to 140W power delivery.

“It also supports high-speed wired Ethernet connectivity at 2.5 Gbps via RJ45, along with HDMI 2.1 FRL (Fixed Rate Link) and DisplayPort 1.4 for smooth image transmission, minimizing any loss in visual quality, Lee said

If you’re looking for a smaller size display, the new Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor will be available with WQHD resolution (2560×1440) and offers many of the features.

Environment

Dell said it has increased its commitment to more sustainable materials in both production and packaging processes with the monitors packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable content.

“These monitors also meet the latest environmental standards such as EnergyStar and TCO Certified Edge and are EPEAT Gold9 registered.”

Dell added that both monitors are also made from 85% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and 100% recycled aluminium.

