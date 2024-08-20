Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Masoka Dube

By Masoka Dube

Journalist

3 minute read

20 Aug 2024

05:20 am

KZN tribal council in conflict with iSimangaliso Park over land claims

EbuNguni Royal Council challenges iSimangaliso Park on land claims and access to ancestral graves, demanding urgent resolution.

KZN tribal council in conflict with iSimangaliso Park over land claims

An aerial view of a lodge on the banks of Lake St Lucia in iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: iStock

A war of words has erupted between a KwaZulu-Natal tribal council and iSimangaliso Wetland Park management over land ownership.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park is a KZN park where Lake St Lucia is located and home to large numbers of wildlife species.

Not allowing traditional leaders free access to ancestral graves

EbuNguni Royal Council is accusing the park management not allowing traditional leaders free access to ancestral graves within the facility.

Council chair Phumlani ka Mfeka said the council recently wrote a letter to iSimangaliso management listing their grievances and requesting an urgent meeting to resolve the issues, which include monies they say the park owes the Westernshores Community Trust, which claims to own a huge part of the land developed into a park.

“The royal council demands that iSimangaliso management meet the trust’s committee under senior prince Bongumusa Joseph Mfeka to discuss the land and what is owed to the trust. Access to the land must also be discussed as beneficiaries cannot get access unless they pay.”

“A mechanism must be created immediately that will give beneficiaries access without paying.”

ALSO READ: MK party’s KZN success shows ‘Zulu tribalism’- Mantashe

Allow ceremonies to late kings

Mfeka also demanded that members of the trust be allowed to perform ceremonies to commemorate the late kings.

In the letter, the council claimed members of the trust were the rightful owners of a huge part of the land developed into a multimillion-rand tourist attraction.

“In September 1996, the trust successfully claimed 26 750 hectares of land, including land within the park, and this was gazetted by the government.

“In 1999, the then St Lucia Wetland Park, now called iSimangaliso, lodged a claim for the land awarded to the trust. This, to us, was the beginning of the fraudulent and unlawful usage of land,” the letter said.

Park denies blocking people from doing rituals

iSimangaliso spokesperson Bheki Manzini denied people were blocked from doing ancestral rituals in the park.

He said land claim issues are handled by department of land affairs but some claimants, who are in partnership with the entity, were being paid.

NOW READ: Contralesa’s main condition to the EFF: Go after white, ‘stolen’ land

Read more on these topics

claims KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) tradition

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Gardee warns EFF members being ‘recruited’ by other parties after Shivambu’s exit
Business 46% of SA domestic workers earn less than legal minimum wage, survey reveals
News Exclusive Afrikaner township defends legality after court orders Tshwane to enforce bylaws
Health Gov departments owe municipalities R18.6bn, as health ministry moves to stop assets being seized
Politics Deputy in the GNU and lack of trust: Inside Malema and Shivambu’s ‘fallout’

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES