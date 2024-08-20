Two men killed in shootout with police in KwaDukuza, KZN

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the vehicle which the suspects were travelling in belonged to a police officer.

Two men wanted for murder and robbery were killed in a shootout with police in Thembeni. Picture: Saps

Two men wanted for murder and robbery were killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Nata.

It is understood the gun battle took place at Thembeni, KwaDukuza, on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said law enforcement officials have been hunting down the suspects for a while having narrowly missed them last week.

Shootout

“Intelligence was gathered about their presence in the area. Police caught up with the suspects along the Link-Thembeni Road and signalled for the suspects’ vehicle to pull over.

“When their vehicle stopped, two suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued. Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded in the shootout. A 41-year-old female driver was unharmed and duly arrested,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said one firearm was found in the possession of the suspects.

“A police officer was saved by a bullet resistant vest after he was shot three times on the chest. He will be taken through the Employee Health and Wellness programmes for counselling.”

Investigations

Netshiunda added that preliminary investigations have revealed that the vehicle which the suspects were travelling in belonged to a police officer.

“No linkage has thus far been established between the officer and the deceased suspects who have thus far been linked to four murder cases, one attempted murder case and one house robbery. A search is still ongoing for other suspects who are believed to part of the syndicate.”

Gun battles

KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on Monday visited Section V6 in Umlazi, Durban, where six people were shot and killed on Saturday night.

Mkhwanazi said the rise in violent crime was due to the widespread availability of firearms and alcohol, and called for stricter controls and responsible trading practices.

Mchunu made an unusual call to the suspects to surrender to the police, as they would eventually be found.

He also defended the shootouts between suspects and officers, emphasising that officers will not retreat when confronted by gunfire.

There have been a string of shootouts between criminals and police in KZN.

At least 40 suspects have been killed by law enforcement officers over the past month, 31 of those in KZN. Since April, 71 alleged criminals have been shot by police in standoffs.

Mkhwanazi last month said police have a mandate to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice. He said if criminals cooperate with the police, no shoot-outs would occur.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

