MEC cuts out middleman for cheaper services

Limpopo MEC Tonny Rachoene plans to use government resources for small projects, reducing reliance on tenders to speed up services in rural areas.

The Limpopo provincial government is to use internal resources to deliver small projects to speed up service delivery, instead of issuing tenders for all projects.

Public works and infrastructure MEC Tonny Rachoene said some projects that would be handled in-house were re-gravelling roads, painting government buildings, gardening, touching up government properties, changing bulbs and purchase of a fleet of vehicles for departments in some cases.

The MEC said the decision would affect community projects in the regions of Waterberg, Vhembe, Sekhukhune, Capricorn and Mopani.

This month, Rachoene crisscrossed the province facilitating the construction of bridges in rural areas.

He said the bridges were crucial for residents to go in and out of their villages as it was the rainy season and rivers and dams often overflowed during this time.

Residents then struggle to go from one area to another, access schools, shops, police stations, health facilities and other government departments due to flooded roads, he said.

“We are taking services to the people by using in-house services instead of going to tender.

“This is part of our famous Dikgerekgere Wednesday programme, where we aim to change the outlook of rural areas.

“We use our departmental human resources to deliver services.

“Who said projects cannot be successfully delivered without tenders or outsourcing?” asked Rachoene.

He said the initiative was aimed at saving government funds and mastering the art of doing more with less.

“Outsourcing is costly, unlike using in-house staff and procuring without a middleman.

“For example, outsourcing a grader could cost R3 000 an hour and to build a bridge at least R1.5 million. In Waterberg the expenditure on a bridge was on the procurement of culverts at a cost of R130 000,” he said.

This year, executive mayor of the Polokwane municipality John Mpe was the first to do away with the middleman in delivering municipal services.

He also used his municipality’s employees in the extended public works programme to deliver domestic projects.

But these moves by Rachoene and Mpe did not sit well with the Business Community Forum for Limpopo Entrepreneurs, a business statutory body overseeing the day-to-day running of Limpopo businesses.

The forum said the plan was “not only wayward” but also was not welcome as it would reduce business and income for small, medium and micro enterprises.

“Our only means of survival is through tenders.

“Please MEC, reverse the plan or else you will rue the day we crossed paths,” threatened the forum’s secretary, Siviko Mabunda.