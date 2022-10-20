New magistrate’s court planned for Keimoes

Devina Haripersad

Minister for the Departments of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille, together with Deputy Minister, Noxolo Kiviet, recently visited the newly constructed Keimoes Police Station as well as the site for the brand new magistrate’s court in the Northern Cape town.

The construction of the Keimoes Police Station which started in 2012, was completed by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and handed over to the South African Police Services (Saps) in 2014. The project costed around R78 million. Celebrating this as a win, the DPWI regional team is now focusing on the construction of the new magistrate’s court.

ALSO READ: Northern Cape lawyer and alleged accomplice in court on drug charges

De Lille said that the new facility will be built in the heart of Keimoes and will bring great benefit to thousands of people and surrounding communities in the greater ZF Mgcawu district, Northern Cape.

Costs of new court estimated to be around R100 million

“The project is estimated at a cost of R100 million, and will create much-needed jobs for local communities during the construction phase. The brand new facility will comprise the construction of a double storey building with the lower ground floor level being designated for parking, and the ground and upper floors consisting of the courts and offices,” she said.

She added that the ground floor level will house the Criminal (District) court with all the auxiliary services, Saps and District Correctional Services (DCS) areas including holding cells and court cells, administration areas, cash hall areas, public and security areas.

NOW READ: Wine in the Green Kalahari ‘Randy makes you brandy’

Planning process completed

De Lille said that the planning process of the new court has been completed and the project is now ready to go to the tender stage around 18 November 2022. She confirmed that the tender will be advertised nationally and all qualifying service providers across the country will be allowed to tender.

“The tender document makes provision for the main contractor to appoint qualifying local service providers for labour and materials.

“DPWI has been working closely with the community to ensure the success of the much anticipated project through the establishment of a project steering committee which includes representatives from DPWI, the local municipality, councillors, community leaders and members.

“My appeal to the community is to work with government to ensure the success of this project,” she concluded.