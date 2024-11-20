Thabazimbi by-elections: T-shirts and food parcels used to win votes

The Thabazimbi by-elections have seen political parties allegedly giving out food parcels and merchandise to sway voters, raising red flags for the IEC.

T-shirts, caps and food parcels are some of the goodies dished out by leaders of different political parties as they go canvassing for votes for the highly contested Thabazimbi municipal by-elections in Limpopo.

That is according to the chairperson of the Thabazimbi Ratepayers Association, Ben Muller, who also asked residents to distance themselves from such behaviour.

The council was dissolved last month by the executive council of the Limpopo provincial government, led by premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

By-elections for 4 December

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has since announced by-elections for the council on 4 December to elect a new political leadership to run the municipality.

Since the announcement of the by-elections, the streets of Thabazimbi have become a hive of political activity with political parties campaigning for support.

“Many are either handing out T-shirts of their political organisations, pamphlets or even caps.

“They wait in the scorching sun of the streets of Thabazimbi or shopping complexes,” Muller told The Citizen.

“I am informed some pay surprise visits to unsuspecting eligible voters in their homes.

“When you open the door, here they are, clad in their political party regalia. What is even mind-boggling is that some allegedly come to your home with food parcels, T-shirts or caps.

Eligible voters allegedly come home with food parcels, T-shirts or caps

“Who told them that you are impoverished or indigent remains a mystery. The most important question is does the IEC even allow such practices before elections?” Muller said.

IEC provincial manager Nkaro Mateta said the IEC code of conduct was clear. “It says no parties must buy votes by giving people money, building them houses or giving them food parcels in exchange for their votes.”

Meanwhile, ANC Limpopo provincial secretary Reuben Madazhe and Ramathuba apologised to the people of Thabazimbi and Northam last month for the poor service delivery communities endured at the hands of “uncaring councillors”.

