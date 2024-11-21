DA claims nepotism in Vhembe mayor’s appointments

Limpopo mayor Frida Nkondo faces nepotism allegations for interfering in staff recruitment, violating municipal conduct codes.

A Limpopo municipal mayor has been accused of nepotism when appointing staff.

Vhembe district municipality mayor Frida Nkondo has been accused by the DA of abusing her powers.

The mayor allegedly submitted names of her chief of staff and the office secretary to be included in the selection process of candidates vying for these plum jobs.

The submission was, however, viewed by the DA as an act of nepotism as she “had powers to dictate terms” in the recruitment process for staff.

ALSO READ: Thabazimbi by-elections: T-shirts and food parcels used to win votes

Nepotism resurfaces in Limpopo

According to the recent statistics by the South African Quarterly Labour Force Survey, unemployment in Limpopo grew by 1.2% in the third quarter of the year, bringing the overall unemployment rate to 32.6%.

Despite this picture, allegations of nepotism continue to be reported in some Limpopo municipalities.

“If these allegations can be tested and found to be true, the executive mayor would be in violation of Section 12(a) of the code of conduct for councillors,” DA Limpopo provincial chair and member of the provincial legislature Lindy Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson said the code prohibits the mayor from interfering in the management or administration of any municipal department unless mandated by the council.

Other reported scandals, Wilson said, include employing close family members and appointing staff without them meeting the minimum requirements or even without attending interviews.

“The seriousness of these allegations warrants the reviewing of the entire recruitment process. The mayor must also be referred to the ethics committee for investigation,” she said.

Vhembe district municipal spokesperson Ralushai Matodzi said: “The municipality has noted the DA statement.”

ALSO READ: ‘Stop using Stalingrad tactics’, says DA as ANC’s latest appeal on cadre deployment fails