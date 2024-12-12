M1 closed in Braamfontein in due to Nasi iSpani protest action [VIDEO]

Traffic is backing up in both directions and motorists are urged to avoid the M1 near the Johannesburg CBD.

The M1 freeway near the Smit Street offramp has been closed by protestors.

Traffic is backing up in both directions and motorists are urged to avoid the M1 near the Johannesburg CBD.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPS) are providing traffic management support while police have deployed the public order policing unit.

WATCH: Footage taken from Braamfontein showing the congestion on the M1

Protestors linked to Samwu and Nasi iSpani

The protestors are believed to be linked to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) as well as former Nasi iSpani beneficiaries who claim to still be owed stipends from the government.

The protestors had a meeting at Mary Fitzgerald Square this morning, whereafter they made their way to Smit Street where they have barricaded the M1.

“The closure is causing significant traffic disruptions and delays in the CBD, with streets crossing Pixley ka Isaka Seme also being blocked off,” stated JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla.

“Traffic is heavy on the M1 north and southbound, and commuters can expect delays in the Braamfontein precinct and surrounding areas,” he added.