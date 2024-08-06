Letters of fading dreams: Abandoned GDE teaching assistants make desperate appeal

A protest outside the Gauteng Department of Education offices by former GYB employees has highlighted the false hope given by temporary programmes.

Gauteng Youth Brigade members protesting outside the Department of Basic Education on 31 July. Picture: Sihle Mzizi

The light at the end of a youth employment pipeline has been cruelly extinguished for several thousand teaching assistants.

Originally part of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI), 32 000 temporary employees were absorbed by the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) under the Nasi iSpani banner.

A sit-in outside the department’s offices in Tshwane yielded little result, with a rescheduled meeting called for 6 August at the Gauteng Department of Education in Johannesburg.

Personal accounts of faltering ambitions

Running low on alternatives, the former teaching assistants wrote letters to the department and President Cyril Ramaphosa, sharing their personal circumstances.

“As an orphan, I am the sole breadwinner for my family and the loss of the stipend has severely impacted our wellbeing,” wrote Mathapelo Gqeba in a letter shared with The Citizen.

“I am not only fighting for my own future but also for the wellbeing of my siblings who depend on me,” Gqeba pleaded.

Maite Mmola holds a BA in Criminology and a post-graduate certificate in education, and while the stipend was just over R4 000, she wrote that it gave her a sense of dignity.

“I’m writing this letter sitting at home with no hope for the future, not because I’ve given up in life, but because the ANC government is against black youth in this country.

“This government believes that we are best suited in lowest part-time jobs that last six to 12 months then after those programmes, we should be grateful for their R350 each month.

“I’m a young parson that wants to work for herself, I’ve got dreams and ambitions just like them and their kids,” wrote Mmola, who signed her letter ‘One of 32 000’.

“I’m pleading with the government to please hold the ANC, Lesufi and the GDE accountable to provide us with permanent placement as they had promised,” Mmola added.

Protestors vs Panyaza

The now-unemployed youth brigade members blame Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for using the programme to secure their votes, only to pull the rug from under them at the last minute.

“[Lesufi] made promises to secure our support, now it’s time for him to deliver,” stated Sihle Mzizi, secretary-general of the Gauteng Youth Brigade (GYB) protest movement.

Mzizi joined the PYEI in May 2023, hoping to gain work experience and skills, while setting the pace for a march toward a better life for him and his family.

“I also wanted to make a positive impact in my community through the programme. The PYEI programme enhanced my life by providing me with a sense of purpose and direction,” Mzizi explained to The Citizen.

“It also boosted my confidence and self-esteem. The programme ending affects my personal goals significantly. Now, I’m faced with uncertainty and must find new opportunities to achieve my goals,” the single father said.

GDE distance themselves from responsibility

The protestors have directed their anger at Lesufi but the GDE stated the programme was always meant to be a stop-gap.

“The GDE wishes to clarify that this was never intended to be a permanent employment opportunity, and all candidates were duly informed about this,” clarified GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Exacerbating matters, a clause in the contracts meant teaching assistants could not further their studies while employed under PYEI or the Nasi iSpani programme.

“The GDE fulfilled this mandate using its own resources and wishes to clarify that there was no promise to extend these contracts beyond July 2024,” stated Mabona.

GYB a fraction of the directionless youth

The situation mirrors the nation’s unemployment crisis that sees able hands unable to grasp the wheels of prosperity.

“The unemployment situation in the country makes me feel frustrated, anxious, and concerned about my future.

“I think the government, private sector, and educational institutions share responsibility for fixing it. They should work together to create jobs, provide training and skills development, and support entrepreneurship and innovation,” suggested Mzizi.

The GYB protesters will continue their fight at the GDE in Johannesburg on 6 August, hoping the tiniest flickering of hope can be reignited in their aspirations.

“We are not just fighting for ourselves, but for the people who rely on us,” Mzizi concluded.