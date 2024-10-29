Midrand water issues continue but here’s why relief is on the way

Johannesburg Water details plans to modernise infrastructure and boost storage with a new reservoir and pipeline

Johannesburg Water (JW) has plans to boost the water supply in Midrand after several recent outages.

Several residents in Midrand have had constant dry taps over the last month.

In September, the utility announced that two of its reservoirs were running critically low. It warned the residents of Midrand that the water system in the area is under severe strain.

It said on Monday that it is working on a reservoir and water pipeline project to boost water storage for communities and modernise the water pipeline network in Carlswald and Midrand.

According to the water entity, the Carlswald Water Pipeline project is a precondition for the larger proposal to construct the new Carlswald Reservoir and aims to improve the water pipeline network in Carlswald, Midrand.

Boost to water supply

“The building of this new Carlswald Reservoir will improve water storage, as well as ensure an uninterrupted supply of water in the area.

“There is constant urban development in the City (more so in Midrand/Blue Hills/Kyalami areas) and Johannesburg Water needs to ensure that our infrastructure and service delivery matches the growing population,” said the entity’s general Manager for Capital Expenditure William Chitsa.

The proposed pipeline is approximately 5.1 km in length and will start on Walton Road and end just outside the Blue Hills Country Estate entrance It will service current and future developments in the area.

Furthermore, the proposed pipeline is approximately 5.1 km in length and will start on Walton Road and end just outside the Blue Hills Country Estate entrance It will service current and future developments in the area.

“The pipeline is required to implement the new Carlswald Reservoir supply zone project, to augment the Errand Reservoir – which does not have sufficient capacity. This will in turn supplement and improve storage capacity at the Errand system,” Chitsa said.

Surrounding areas to benefit

In addition, the entity said the following communities will benefit from the project.

Barbeque Downs extensions 47, 38, 22, 35, 49, 9, 19, 33, 27, 45, 21, 17, 12, 46, 48, 32, 36, 5, 24, 1, 25, 7, 13, and 28

Kyalami Park,

Kyalami Heights,

Kyalami AH,

Kyalami AH extension 1,

Kyalami extensions 2, 3, and 14

Kyalami Estate extension 17,

Kyalami Gardens extensions 1, 13, 14, 15, 16, 12, 19, 21, 22, 23, and 24

Beaulieu,

Blue Hils extensions 8 and 9,

Willaway,

Willaway extensions 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14

Glenferness A.H extensions 1 and 2,

Glenferness A.H,

Treesbank A.H,

Plooysville A.H.

According to the entity, the pipeline project is moving along nicely and is currently in both the Public Participation Process and Environmental Assessment stages. In September 2024, the company received a favourable environmental authorisation.

“The 20 megalitre-Carlswald Reservoir Detail Designs have been completed. The construction of the reservoir will begin once a contractor is appointed. The process is currently at the procurement stage,” it said.

