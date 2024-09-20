Midrand water outage: Here are the areas affected and why

MIdrand's two major reservoir's are critically low, with Grand Central having run dry overnight causing the prolonged water outage.

Johannesburg Water (JW) have warned that their system in the Midrand area is under severe strain.

Residents in several areas awoke on Friday morning to find their taps dry, with many having been reduced to a trickle the evening before.

JW provided an update on Friday morning, warning that two of their main reservoirs were critically low.

‘Less than 50% capacity’

At 9 pm on Thursday, JW issued a warning that their bulk water system in Midrand was under strain due to high demand, with the situation having worsened by morning.

The E-Rand reservoir was reportedly “critical”, with JW warning that customers would experience low pressure in high-lying areas.

Grand Central reservoir was at 50% with the Grand Central tower having emptied overnight.

As of Friday morning, residents were reporting that their taps were dry, adding that the frequency of the outages in the area was becoming a major inconvenience.

“The system has been configured to allow some recovery of the Grand Central system during the day,” stated JW.

Areas in Midrand affected

The following areas are to expect water disruptions until the system recovers:

Allandale

GLEN AUSTIN

Grand Central

Halfway Gardens

Halfway House

Jukskei View

President Park

Randjespark

Vorna Valley

Waterval

Albertville burst pipe

Meanwhile, near Northcliff, a 375mm burst pipe at the corner of Milner Avenue and John Adamson Drive left the areas surrounding Albertville dry.

The areas affected are:

Albertville

Albertville Park

Montgomery Park

Albertskroon

East Town

Roosevelt Park

JW stated on Thursday night that there was no estimated time of completion and no further updates were available on Friday morning, despite complaints from residents.