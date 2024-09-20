News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Jarryd Westerdale

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

20 Sep 2024

09:11 am

Midrand water outage: Here are the areas affected and why

MIdrand's two major reservoir's are critically low, with Grand Central having run dry overnight causing the prolonged water outage.

Johannesburg Water says these Midrand areas will suffer a prolonged outage

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Johannesburg Water (JW) have warned that their system in the Midrand area is under severe strain.

Residents in several areas awoke on Friday morning to find their taps dry, with many having been reduced to a trickle the evening before.

JW provided an update on Friday morning, warning that two of their main reservoirs were critically low. 

‘Less than 50% capacity’

At 9 pm on Thursday, JW issued a warning that their bulk water system in Midrand was under strain due to high demand, with the situation having worsened by morning.

ALSO READ: Lesotho Highlands Water Project shutdown to leave Gauteng 80 billion litres short

The E-Rand reservoir was reportedly “critical”, with JW warning that customers would experience low pressure in high-lying areas.

Grand Central reservoir was at 50% with the Grand Central tower having emptied overnight.

As of Friday morning, residents were reporting that their taps were dry, adding that the frequency of the outages in the area was becoming a major inconvenience.

“The system has been configured to allow some recovery of the Grand Central system during the day,” stated JW.

Areas in Midrand affected

The following areas are to expect water disruptions until the system recovers:

  • Allandale
  • GLEN AUSTIN
  • Grand Central
  • Halfway Gardens
  • Halfway House
  • Jukskei View
  • President Park
  • Randjespark
  • Vorna Valley
  • Waterval

Albertville burst pipe

Meanwhile, near Northcliff, a 375mm burst pipe at the corner of Milner Avenue and John Adamson Drive left the areas surrounding Albertville dry.

The areas affected are:

  • Albertville
  • Albertville Park
  • Montgomery Park
  • Albertskroon
  • East Town
  • Roosevelt Park

JW stated on Thursday night that there was no estimated time of completion and no further updates were available on Friday morning, despite complaints from residents.

Read more on these topics

Joburg/Johannesburg Water Midrand Water Outage

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Home-wreckers: Ministers (and their deputies) behaving badly
News Powerful wind destroys homes in Lenasia South
Crime Gauteng police destroy alcohol to fight crime
South Africa ‘Action must be taken’: MPs warned that 8 million South Africans could soon be without water
News Last laugh? Pravin Gordhan insisted on SAA flight to ‘final destination’ 

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES