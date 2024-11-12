Minister George responds to suggestions of racial segregation during site visit

After MEC Masilela accused Minister George of racially divisive actions, the DFFE minster denies the claims.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Dr Dion George has responded to suggestions of racial segregation during a recent site visit to Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga MEC for economic development and tourism Makhosazana Masilela on Monday raised concerns about the minister’s visit to Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains World Heritage Site (BMM-WHS). This included the alleged use of use of two separate venues for different stakeholders by Minister George and exclusive meetings.

“I, as well as the Executive Mayors of Ehlanzeni and Gert Sibande District Municipalities, and the Speaker of the City of Mbombela, were not even invited to the private meeting which, to me, bordered along racial lines.

“Why should he meet people with a different skin colour privately, and even at a guest house belonging to one of them, when the arrangement was that all stakeholders would be met at all Barberton Museum? Is he not perpetuating racial segregation in this way?” she asked.

‘Clearing the air’

The minister’s office responded, dismissing the claims as “false and inaccurate”.

It argued:

He met with the community and private landowners of BMM-WHS at an independent venue.

He did not meet with the Barberton Tourism and Biodiversity Corridor (BATOBIC).

The Minister met with the MEC and Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency on Tuesday, 8 October 2024 at Environment House in Pretoria on the issue of BMM-WHS, which is when it was agreed that he should conduct a site visit and stakeholder engagement.

‘Racial politics’

George also disagreed with the MEC’s “implication of racial politics”.

“It is unfortunate that MEC Masilela chose to air her grievances about my trip in the public domain, as I believe that only takes away from the real issues at BBM-WHS.

“I visited the site on Sunday and was deeply saddened at the state of the site and its clear mismanagement.

“I am committed to finding a solution for the community. I invite MEC Masilela to meet with me and to address her grievances directly to me,” he said.

