Heritage site in Mpumalanga not spared from illegal mining, two arrested

Two zama zamas were arrested at the Barberton Makhonjwa World Heritage Site, underscoring the impact of illegal mining even in protected areas.

A ridge covered in aloes in the Barberton Makhonjwa mountains. Mpumalanga. These mountains have been declared an UNESCO world heritage site due to its geological significance. Picture: iStock

The arrest of two illegal miners at the Barberton Makhonjwa World Heritage Site in Mpumalanga has proven that not even heritage sites are spared for zama zamas.

The deputy minister of forestry, fisheries, and the environment, Narend Singh, has welcomed the arrest of illegal miners at UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre on Monday.

The Barberton Makhonjwa World Heritage Site is recognised for its well-preserved succession of volcanic and sedimentary rock formations dating back 3.5 billion years.

Two arrested for illegal mining at UNESCO heritage site

Singh said the actions of the Green Scorpions, a dedicated unit of environmental management inspectors, resulted in the arrest of two suspects involved in unlawful mining activities at the heritage site.

“The arrests mark a significant step in the government’s ongoing efforts to protect South Africa’s irreplaceable natural and cultural heritage,” Singh said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The Green Scorpions’ operation was in line with national efforts to address the surge in zama zama operations, which not only harm the environment but also fuel other social and economic problems.

It is also a part of the larger government policy to battle illegal mining nationally.

The department said the Barberton Makhonjwa World Heritage Site area is home to rich biodiversity and some of Earth’s earliest life forms, attracting scientists and researchers from around the world.

Site attracts scientists and researchers

It was officially proclaimed a protected area on 12 March 2021, under the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act, which forbids mining and other harmful activities in such sites.

“This World Heritage Site represents not only one of the oldest landscapes on Earth but also one of the most ecologically and scientifically significant,” Singh said.

“Unlawful mining and other destructive activities in this protected area pose a grave threat to the preservation of this unique site, which holds immense global value.”

The deputy minister added that these criminal acts cannot and will not be tolerated.

93 arrested for illegal mining

Meanwhile, according to the South African Police Service (Saps), between Monday, 30 September, and Sunday, 6 October, 93 illegal miners were arrested during Operation Vala Umgodi.

Of the 93 suspects arrested, 58 of them were arrested in Mpumalanga.