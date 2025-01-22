MK party calls for ‘immediate suspension’ of Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Ntshavheni was under investigation for the alleged awarding of an irregular contract.

Calls continue to mount for Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to be removed from her post over alleged tender corruption, with the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) also joining the foray and calling for her immediate suspension.

Ntshavheni was under investigation for the alleged awarding of an irregular contract – initially valued at R584,000 – to Makwande Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors by the Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality in July 2009.

At that time, Ntshavheni served as the municipal manager of the local municipality. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, last week said that the priority crimes unit has completed its investigations and added that the docket is now with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

‘Grave allegations’

The MK party said despite the “grave allegations”, Ntshavheni continues to remain in her “critical role as minister in the presidency which includes overseeing state intelligence, a position that requires the utmost integrity and impartiality.”

“Minister Ntshavheni’s continued presence in the Presidency is both untenable and dangerous, as it provides her access to sensitive intelligence and positions her to potentially interfere with the work of law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities.

“This glaring oversight is yet another indication of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s selective application of accountability. While he acts swiftly to remove those who do not align with his faction, even on minor allegations, he shields close allies like Ntshavheni, despite serious accusations of corruption and mismanagement,” the party said.

On Tuesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting swift action against Ntshavheni, for allegations of tender corruption totalling R2.5 million.

Defending Ntshavheni

Earlier this week, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, during a media briefing, said there are no charges that have been laid against Ntshavheni.

“Law enforcement in South Africa must not try people through the media and want to find them guilty. If you’ve got a case you know what needs to be done, you arrest that person and that person gets bail or doesn’t, goes to court and that’s it,” Mbalula said.

“There is no kangaroo court through the media, where now Khumbudzo must explain herself through the media that she is guilty or not guilty. Somebody from the Hawks is communicating. You know these people are undermining the integrity of state institutions,” Mbalula said.

The Citizen contacted Ntshavheni’s spokesperson, Sipho Mbele, and the Hawks for comments. These will be included in the story once received.

