WATCH: ANC defends Ntshavheni over explosive corruption allegations

ANC defends Ntshavheni over explosive corruption allegations

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is accused of awarding an irregular contract to an accounting firm in 2009 which ballooned in value

The African National Congress (ANC) has defended Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, against allegations of tender corruption totalling R2.5 million.

This follows an investigation by the Hawks, regarding her conduct as the municipal manager of Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality.

Last week, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, said the priority crimes unit had completed its investigations, adding that the docket is with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is ready for prosecution after charges were laid against her in 2021.

The probe into Ntshavheni emanates from the alleged irregular awarding of a contract — initially worth R584 000 — to an accounting firm called Makwande Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors by the Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality in July 2009.

Defending Ntshavheni

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing on Monday said there are no charges that have been laid against Ntshavheni.

Mbalula said those leaking information to the media from the Hawks are “undermining the integrity of the country’s law enforcement agencies”.

“Law enforcement in South Africa must not try people through the media and want to find them guilty. If you’ve got a case you know what needs to be done, you arrest that person and that person gets bail or doesn’t, goes to court and that’s it,” Mbalula said.

“There is no kangaroo court through the media, where now Khumbudzo must explain herself through the media that she is guilty or not guilty. Somebody from the Hawks is communicating. You know these people are undermining the integrity of state institutions.

“The principle of our jurisprudence is being undermined, and we won’t agree to that. If anyone has got a case against anyone, why do you leak to the media and want to try people through the media? It’s exactly what happened to Thembi Nkadimeng about VBS,” Mbalula explained.

‘Ntshavheni must step down’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday called on Ntshavheni to immediately step down following the accusations.

DA Member of Parliament and spokesperson on State Security Dianne Kohler Barnard said Ntshavheni cannot serve as a minister in her current portfolio or any other while under such a “serious criminal investigation”.

“This is yet another example of an ANC Minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet who he needs to remove for allegations of corruption. Either he was not aware of these allegations, which would be an indictment in itself, or he was aware, which would raise damning questions as to his duty of care as head of the executive.”

‘Punish ANC’

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called on South Africans to continue to “punish the ANC for its arrogance” following the investigations into Ntshavheni.

The red berets said the investigation is a reflection of the “slow pace” of investigative institutions in handling matters of corruption that involve high-ranking government officials.

“For decades, Ntshavheni has been safe under Cyril Ramaphosa’s patronage as his lieutenant and has avoided accountability for her numerous scandals over the years because of her close association with the President.”

‘Suspend Ntshavheni’

Meanwhile, ActionSA has called on Ramaphosa to suspend Ntshavheni.

ActionSA Parliamentary Leader Athol Trollip said the President must take action.

“Worryingly, Minister Ntshavheni joins a growing list of Ramaphosa’s confidants and ministers under criminal investigation for fraud and corruption, highlighting a troubling pattern of the President’s failure to exercise due diligence when appointing individuals to critical positions within his government.”

‘Dodgy tender’

Ntshavheni may have to step down for what Judge Gerrit Muller of the High Court in Polokwane in 2020 called a “repugnant and devastating” tender awarded during her tenure as municipal manager of the Ba-Phalaborwa Municipality.

In addition to claims by senior managers in Ba-Phalaborwa implicating Ntshavheni, the Auditor-General made scathing findings against her management of the local municipality’s finances during her tenure.

The report also suggests Ntshavheni was not a great municipal manager: an Auditor-General report during her tenure showed significant unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditures and bad debts (R100.2 million) double those declared by the municipality.

Investigations

On Friday, the Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed to News24 that the priority crimes unit had completed its investigations, adding that the docket is with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“The investigation was finalised and sent to the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] for a [prosecution] decision.”

The Citizen contacted Ntshavheni’s spokesperson, Sipho Mbele, and the Hawks for comment. This will be included in the story once received.

