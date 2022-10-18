‘Morocco’s illegal occupation of Western Sahara a matter of concern’ – Ramaphosa

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Morocco’s illegal occupation of Western Sahara remains a matter of concern to both Africa and the international community.

Ramaphosa was speaking during his meeting with Brahim Ghali, President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic at the Union Buildings on Tuesday.

Ghali is in South Africa following an invitation by the Ramaphosa who’s aiming to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Fraternal relations

Ramaphosa said the visit by Ghali has helped to strengthen and consolidate the fraternal relations between our two countries.

He said South Africa and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic enjoy fraternal bilateral relations anchored not only their shared history of struggle, but also on both country’s common vision for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara.

“As a country whose freedom was attained with the assistance of international support and solidarity, South Africa stands with the Sahrawi people in their struggle against illegal occupation.”

“Until the people of Western Sahara are able to exercise their right to self-determination, the decolonisation of Africa will be incomplete That is why South Africa continues to maintain strong bilateral relations with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, which we formally recognised on 15 September 2004,” Ramaphosa said.

Morocco/Polisario Front dialogue

The president reiterated the need to return to direct dialogue between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Polisario Front without preconditions.

“We will continue to advocate for the active participation of African countries in the resolution of the issue of Western Sahara.”

“We call on the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and the Kingdom of Morocco – as Member States of the African Union – to prepare conditions for a new ceasefire and a just and durable solution to the conflict,” Ramaphosa added.

African Union

Ramaphosa said the African continent must remain true to the Constitutive Act of the African Union.

“As the international community, we must affirm the principles of the United Nations Charter, uphold international law and implement the resolutions of the UN Security Council.”

This year marks the 46th anniversary of the illegal occupation of Western Sahara by the Kingdom of Morocco.

It is also 31 years since the United Nations Security Council Resolution 690 of 1991, which made provision for a UN-supervised referendum that would allow the Sahrawi people to determine their own destiny.

