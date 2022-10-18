Phala Phala: Panel probing allegations against Ramaphosa to start on Wednesday

Faizel Patel

The independent panel tasked with probing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm robbery saga will officially commence its work on Wednesday, 19 October.

This was announced by Parliament on Monday night.

Investigation period

The panel has 30 days to complete its mammoth task to make a recommendation on whether sufficient evidence exists to show Ramaphosa committed any violations related to the robbery at his farm.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed the Section 89 inquiry panel, following a motion by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula for Ramaphosa’s removal on the grounds of “a serious violation of the Constitution or the law and serious misconduct”.

Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo will chair the independent panel, which will determine whether there is a prima facie case that requires answers from Ramaphosa.

Phala Phala saga

The Phala Phala saga became a controversial topic In June 2022 after former State Security Agency (SSA) boss – and well-known supporter of former president Jacob Zuma – Arthur Fraser dropped a bombshell when he filed criminal charges against Ramaphosa.

According to Fraser’s 48-page affidavit, a domestic worker at the president’s farm had discovered an undisclosed sum of US dollars concealed in the furniture on the Phala Phala premises.

Ramaphosa hiding something?

Last month, former president Kgalema Motlanthe said Ramaphosa “may be hiding something” through his delays in responding to the controversial robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

The former president said it “would not work for an explanation to be given and then for the offence to be swept under the carpet”.

“So, the fact that Parliament is seized with this matter, the Hawks are investigating, the Public Protectors office says that the truth shall out at some point or other.

“The delay in getting to that point does communicate a message that he’s got a case to answer or he’s got something to hide. That’s the inference from the delay. So ideally, the clarification should have happened much, much, much earlier,” Motlanthe said.

