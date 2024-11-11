N3 outside Harrismith reopened after track driver protest [VIDEO]

Truck drivers blocked the N3 near Harrismith early on Monday morning, but police acted swiftly to remove the blockage.

Protesting truck drivers are being removed after blocking the N3 just outside Harrismith on Monday morning.

The truck drivers began blocking the freeway around 6am, but authorities report that the road has since been reopened.

The protestors are believed to be demonstrating to express their concerns over foreign national truck drivers and wages.

Not sanctioned by union

Members of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF-ASA) had indicated their intent to protest on Monday, but the organisation’s leadership has distanced itself from the protestors.

“ATDF-ASA will not form part of the shutdown, and the shutdown was not communicated and agreed with ATDF-ASA ranks,” read a statement released by the forum’s leadership on Sunday.

“We also appeal to anyone not to use ATDF-ASA emblem without being given permission to do so,” the statement added.

Driver arrested

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele stated traffic was flowing again and the driver was detained by police.

“Public Order Police attended to the matter and truck was removed to the truck stop. The driver will be taken to the police station to be processed,”

“There are union members around who will also be confronted to address the matter. For now, the road is open,” Makhele confirmed.