Suspects linked to Eastern Cape taxi violence murders arrested at Mall of Africa [VIDEO]

The police have seized four pistols and an AK47 from the suspects.

Three suspects linked to murders related to taxi violence, including the killings of two taxi owners, in the Eastern Cape have been arrested.

The South African Police Service (Saps) reported that two of the suspects were apprehended by a special task team in a public arrest at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Gauteng, on Friday.

The arrest was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

“Four other suspects that are also seen in this video have been taken in for questioning by Saps,” national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said in a brief statement.

Arrests in Eastern Cape taxi violence murders

Mathe confirmed that the third suspect was nabbed on Saturday.

She also indicated that the police have seized four pistols and an AK47 from the suspects.

“These firearms and rifle have been taken in for ballistics testing to determine their linkage to the murders and any other serious and violent crime.

“This matter is still under investigation and police will not comment further,” Mathe added.

The suspects were apprehended in connection with a series of murders linked to taxi industry violence in East London, which are believed to have occurred between November 2023 and August 2024.

The victims include two taxi owners, a taxi driver, and a member of a taxi association, all of whom were shot and killed.

Watch the video below:

VIDEO CIRCULATING OF SUSPECTS ARRESTED MADE AT MALL OF AFRICA



Three suspects linked to taxi violence related murders in East London have been arrested by a special task team assigned to prevent, combat and investigate serious and violent crime in the Eastern Cape.



The murders… pic.twitter.com/DZls3XPLD0 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 9, 2024

Police pounce on hitman linked to KZN mine murders

An alleged hitman involved in the murder of a Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) mine contractor has been arrested.

The police have been investigating criminal activity related to the theft of minerals and the murders of executives and businessmen associated with the RBM mine.

Halalisani Nchunu was tracked down in Gauteng and apprehended by police this week.

Upon his arrest, the 27-year-old suspect was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and three AK47 rifles, one of which has already been linked to the murder of businessman Sipho Zwelethemba Masuku.

Masuku was shot dead on 9 August this year in Meerensee, Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

His body was discovered in his Toyota Fortuner, which had been riddled with bullet holes.

A passenger in the vehicle was also shot, but survived the attack.

Nchunu has since appeared in the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms.

“The Saps task team is hot on the heels of other suspects who are believed to have been involved in this assassination,” Mathe continued.