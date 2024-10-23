Nelson Mandela Bay floods: Avoid these closed and waterlogged roads [MAP]

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality announced on Wednesday several road closures in flood-affected Gqeberha and Kariega.

Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality are waking up to the devastation caused by the week’s heavy rainfall, including closed and waterlogged roads.

Matric exams have been disrupted, homes have been washed away and several residents have lost much of their possession following the torrential downpours around Gqeberha.

The municipality issues a traffic warning on Wednesday morning asking motorists to avoid several routes in the area.

Closed and waterlogged roads

The following roads around Gqeberha and Kariega were closed as of 9am on Wednesday morning:

Kruisrivier Road

Cuyler Bridge

Low lying areas of Algoa Road

Uitenhage Road and Bowell Street offramp at the M4 freeway

Uitenhage Road and the M4 freeway near Russell Road

These are the waterlogged roads posing a danger to commuters, with NMBM officials asking all to avoid the area:

Low-lying sections of Algoa Road

Marconi Street

The following roads are open by authorities have reminded motorists to drive with extreme caution:

Chetty Dip

R75 with traffic flowing in both directions

Electricity problems

Flooding disrupted the matric exams on Tuesday with 319 students unable to write their Computer Applications Tech paper.

Eastern Cape Education Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima told The Citizen that five schools in Gqeberha were unable to write their exams.

The exam has been moved to 28 November after flooded bridges prevented people from getting to their venues, with some of those venues being without power.

Additionally, businesses were closed, the driver’s licence and testing centres were closed and residents were warned not to swim in the streets.

Evacuation in Kariega

Gift of the Givers has sent its teams to areas of the Eastern Cape that have been affected by severe flooding and heavy rain.

Dozens of people were evacuated on Monday and the municipality warned on Tuesday that areas in the province’s interior could be isolated.

