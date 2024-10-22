Eastern Cape floods: Evacuations underway, ‘no drinking water’ after plant damaged

Gift of the Givers has mobilized its teams following severe flooding and heavy rain in the Eastern Cape.

Several roads in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro including Gqeberha and Kariega have been closed or affected by flooding caused by the rain which is expected to continue on Tuesday.

Evacuation

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said dozens of people in Kariega (Uitenhage) were evacuated from several areas, including Lapland, which was also badly affected previously.

NMB spokesperson, Sithembiso Soyaya, said evacuated Dr Braun residents are being taken to the various church and community centres, with the town hall in Kariega also opened as a place of shelter.

He said evacuations are also underway in Missionvale and Uitenhage.

No safe drinking water

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said calls poured in for assistance as floods hit Gqerberha and Kariega.

“Several areas are being evacuated, community members are being transported to school halls and churches. Kwanabuhle is without drinking water as the water plant has flooded

“We have been in contact with disaster management and the NMB Municipal Manager, Mandla George, since Sunday and have been tracking the weather all of yesterday.

“At 3:32 am today, the calls came in from disaster management for assistance. Several calls have come from community members also,” Sooliman said.

Standby

Sooliman said Gift of the Givers teams have been activated in Nelson Mandela Bay with support teams arriving with food, blankets and new clothing from East London and Knysna.

“Given the unavailability of clean drinking water two of our water tankers are on the way from Adelaide. We may procure two more tankers from Isuzu, our partner.

“Cerebos will provide bottled water as well as noodles. Denise van Huyssteen, CEO of the NMB Business Chamber, a disaster partner, will be a collection point for new items.

“Disaster Management has requested transport to evacuate individuals to safer areas. Gift of the Givers is looking into providing buses and taxis for the purpose,” Sooliman said.

Sooliman said Gift of the Givers teams are also on standby in Pietermaritzburg, Johannesburg and Cape Town if required.

“Supplies from these centres may also be dispatched if necessary,” Sooliman said.

