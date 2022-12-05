Remembering an icon: Today marks 9 years since Madiba’s passing

Citizen Reporter

Today marks nine years since the passing of South Africa’s first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela.

9th anniversary of Madiba’s passing

It was on this day – on 5 December 2013 – when Madiba, as he was affectionately known, died at the age of 95 after a prolonged respiratory infection.

Various events are planned on Monday to honour and remember the legacy of the former statesman. The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Joburg City Parks & Zoo are expected to open the Jukskei Park in Riverlea, Johannesburg, in honour of Mandela’s legacy and the values that he espoused.

The park will also be the symbolic home for the foundation’s ‘One Million Tree Campaign’, which aims to promote environmental justice and food security, while mitigating the impact of climate change.

The initiative is in conjunction with Joburg City Parks and Zoo, the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Department of Forest, Fisheries and the Environment, the Green Development Foundation, Meals on Wheels Community Services South Africa, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa as well as the Old Mutual Foundation.

One Million Tree Campaign

The ‘One Million Tree Campaign’ will see more than 1 000 trees planted at Jukskei Park, the distribution of home-based gardening kits and the establishment of a community food garden.

This day of remembrance will also provide community members with the opportunity to enjoy green public spaces, grow their own produce at home and continue the work that has been undertaken by the Nelson Mandela Foundation in combatting global climate change and its negative impact on food security.

Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run

This coming Sunday, 11 December, the Nelson Mandela Foundation will host the Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where Mandela took his first steps as the president of South Africa in 1994.

The 5km remembrance walk will follow the route Madiba took as he lay in state in 2013 and the key heritage points will give the walkers a chance to honour the great man.

This will be the first in-person event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

The event is once again offering a half marathon (21.1km) distance, 10km and 5km through the streets of Pretoria.

There will also be live entertainment by South African artists and DJs as well as plenty of food options to keep everyone happy for the whole day, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Join us for the annual Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run as we commemorate Madiba’s passing.



11 December | Union Building l 07:00



Register today: https://t.co/UFZQqdMLTH pic.twitter.com/7o6HByTn1p— NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) November 28, 2022

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

