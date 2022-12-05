DA to lay fraud, perjury charges against Knysna municipality officials

Citizen Reporter

Fraud and perjury charges will be laid against high-ranking political officer bearers of the Knysna municipality by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday.

‘Fraud’

The party last week submitted an urgent application to stop the payment of eight political appointees by the ANC-led coalition municipality, Knysna Plett Herald reports.

The laying of criminal charges closely follows a judgement in the Western Cape High Court last week in which Judge Robert Henney confirmed a “fraud on the court” had been committed by, in response to the DA’s application.

“The DA will not stand by while the ANC/Patriotic Alliance/PBI/EFF Coalition of Corruption attempts to capture our town and steal hardworking ratepayer’s money to fund jobs for their political cronies,” DA Knysna constituency head Dion George said.

Charges are expected to be laid at the Knysna police station at midday, George said.

ANC, DA debacle

In August, four motions of no confidence were passed in council, which saw the ANC clinch three top positions within the municipality.

The DA in October threatened the Knysna municipality with legal action for filling six new posts they dubbed “cadre employment”.

The ANC is currently in a coalition with the Plasslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI), the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

