Justice for Cwecwe: Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund on ‘failing’ society

The Nelson Mandela Children's Fund raised concerns over the number of sexual violence cases involving those in positions of authority.

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF) expressed outrage earlier this week over the sexual assault of seven-year-old Cwecwe and the delays in apprehending the suspect.

This comes days after South Africa heard the seven year old was allegedly assaulted on school premises in the Eastern Cape in October 2024.

Millions of South Africans stood in solidarity on social media using the hashtag #JusticeforCwecwe.

The organisation called for urgent reforms to ensure child protection is prioritised.

School fails to protect

NMCF CEO, Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo, criticised the failure of institutions meant to protect children and vulnerable citizens.

“We are witnessing a devastating reality where predators infiltrate the very spaces where children should feel safest,” she said.

“When a child is assaulted at school, the very institution entrusted with their care and development, we must acknowledge that our society is failing its most sacred duty: protecting our children.”

Growing cases of abuse

The NMCF also raised concerns over the rising number of sexual violence cases involving individuals in positions of authority.

It cited the recent case of a Limpopo teacher who allegedly raped a student before fleeing.

“The status or position of perpetrators cannot shield them from accountability. When we elevate certain people in society beyond reproach, we create dangerous blind spots where abuse flourishes,” Ncube-Nkomo stressed.

Calls for legislative reform

The children’s fund urged authorities to introduce stricter regulations, including mandatory DNA testing for rape suspects.

“The rights of offenders must never outweigh the rights of victims and their families,” it said.

“The time for empty rhetoric has passed. South Africa needs legislative reform that prioritises the safety of our children.”

Ncube-Nkomo added that those who prey on children should be removed from society and be given the full extent of the law.

“We cannot be a nation that fails its children. We hear the outcry, but we need action. Justice delayed is justice denied,” she said.

The NMCF pledged to closely monitor Cwecwe’s case and support her family in their pursuit of justice.

“We further commit to advocating for all families whose children have experienced similar violations, ensuring their voices are heard and justice is served,” Ncube-Nkomo concluded.

