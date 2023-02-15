Niehaus pledges support for Russia’s war in Ukraine

Faizel Patel

Expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has pledged his support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Niehaus made the announcement in a Twitter post on Wednesday after his meeting with Russia’s Ambassador to South Africa Ilya Igorevich Rogachev.

His post comes ahead of the first anniversary of the Russia’s intervention in Ukraine (24 February 2022). The ongoing war is considered to be among the top 10% of deadliest wars since 1812.

While South Africa’s government has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and resisted taking sides, Niehaus claims he supports the war.

“Just concluded an excellent meeting together with comrade Nkosentsha Shezi with Russian Ambassador Ilya Igorevich Rogachev, briefing him about the Radical Economic Transformation Movement (RETMO), and pledging our support to the Russian Federation in the special military operation in Ukraine.”

Criticism

One Twitter user criticised Niehaus for supporting Russia’s war.

“I think you guys are knocking on the wrong doors, and opening up yourselves to treasonous charges. You can’t discuss your political programmes with foreign diplomats. Minister Naledi Pandor is supposed to summon this diplomat, unless she is aware you’re just a toothless dog,” Nick Leokaoke tweeted.

However, the expelled ANC member hit back.

“Treason for what? Why can’t I inform diplomats. It’s their duty to know what is going on in the countries that they are posted to. I am an ambassador myself, when I was ambassador. In the Netherlands I met with the governing coalition and opposition parties. It was expected of me to do so,” he tweeted.

South Africa/Russia talks

Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was welcomed by his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor for talks in Pretoria in a visit that sparked criticism amid the war continuing in Ukraine.

Pandor thanked Lavrov for the “most wonderful meeting” after the talks, which she earlier said would have helped “strengthen the already good relations” between the two countries.

South Africa has been heavily criticised for repeatedly calling for Russia and Ukraine to maintain the momentum of peace talks and resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiations, which has placed government under fire for its neutral stance after failing to condemn the war.

