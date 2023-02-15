‘Onthul: Skurk of Samaritaan?’ Investigative news doccie on Louis Liebenberg to air on kykNET

Citizen Reporter

During the past few months, controversial businessman Louis Liebenberg has been in the news constantly due to issues concerning his unique diamond trading concept, Forever Diamonds and Gold (FDG), which has managed to attract around 40 000 investors.

He is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) because he has been accused of operating a Ponzi scheme and of buying rough diamonds from illegal diamond diggers.

Some believe he’s a scoundrel who deserves to be in jail; others see him as a shrewd businessman who helps people gain financial freedom – a kind of Robin Hood figure.

But who is he really? A new investigative news documentary Skurk of Samaritaan? – Onthul tackles this fascinating case.

ALSO READ: WATCH: AKA’s family addresses claims of friends’ involvement in shooting

What to expect from Onthul: Skurk of Samiritaan

Skurk of Samaritaan? – Onthul takes an unflinching and incisive look at Liebenberg’s business practices. Liebenberg is asked hard questions directly, and he answers.

The doccie, directed by Nina Swart, looks at him from a variety of perspectives. Various people, including people who invested in his diamond business, Dirk Lotriet (editor of Die Waarheid Media) and the former Springbok rugby player Derick Hougaard sing his praises. “Highly intelligent”, “eloquent” and “deep thinker” are some of the words they use to describe him.

The documentary also gives an opportunity to those who call Liebenberg a crook and who see themselves as victims of his scheme to state their case.

“People, you are going to lose your money … he’s not going to pay out what you are owed,” one of them warns.

Excerpts from his Facebook Live videos show him preaching to his more than 80 000 followers to invest in ways some describe as typical of a narcissist.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s diamond man Louis Liebenberg preaches to ‘die Volk’ from the shower

The doccie also investigates claims that Liebenberg is illegally digging for diamonds in Namaqualand, as well as his ties to various ANC members.

Several role players share their opinions, including Cyril Warne (council member of the Namakwa district municipality), Veronica van Dyk (the DA Member of Parliament for Kamiesberg) and the former ANC member Carl Niehaus.

Skurk of Samaritaan? – Onthul airs Sunday 19 February at 8pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144). It will also be available on DStv Catch Up.

Watch the Louis Liebenberg doccie trailer for Skurk of Samaritaan? – Onthul below: