‘No change in 30 years’: Freedom Day anniversary has subsided into despair

Despite significant progress in political inclusivity, social integration and economic development, 30 years into post-apartheid South Africa, the nation still grapples with deep-rooted issues that continue to impact its citizens. The dream of 1994 for South Africans has been dampened by growing socio-economic disparities, while the anniversary of 30 years of freedom has subsided into despair and grievances. According to a World Bank report in 2023, South Africa remains the most unequal country in the world. Freedom Day: Government must reflect on challenges Anti-apartheid activist Seth Mazibuko said while Freedom Day was an opportunity to celebrate, it should be about…

Despite significant progress in political inclusivity, social integration and economic development, 30 years into post-apartheid South Africa, the nation still grapples with deep-rooted issues that continue to impact its citizens.

The dream of 1994 for South Africans has been dampened by growing socio-economic disparities, while the anniversary of 30 years of freedom has subsided into despair and grievances.

According to a World Bank report in 2023, South Africa remains the most unequal country in the world.

Freedom Day: Government must reflect on challenges

Anti-apartheid activist Seth Mazibuko said while Freedom Day was an opportunity to celebrate, it should be about reflecting on the current state of the country where many South Africans still did not enjoy the fruits of liberation.

“There was a victory in having to put the cross, it came through blood and sacrifices – that is to be celebrated. However, 30 years later, some of us who suffered detention without trial… I believe we owe our people the fruits of the tree of liberation that was watered by the blood of the martyrs.

“The blood of Solomon Mahlangu and Hector Pieterson that was shed for this freedom,” Mazibuko said.

ALSO READ: ‘Like it or not, this country has changed’: Ramaphosa says SA has improved since 1994

He said as the country approached the seventh national election, it was pivotal for government to pause and reflect on the challenges that continue to persist.

Mazibuko said the high levels of inequality, persistent poverty, unemployment and ongoing struggles for social justice serve as stark reminders of the work yet to be done in building a more just and equitable society.

“The president has been calling for reflection in the 30 years. And the president must be bold enough to… say yes, we have not done well here.

“Then how do we go forward? How do we move with our people in a way that can benefit our people, where our people can enjoy their freedom?” he asked.

According to Stats SA, the black majority continues to live in poverty with the alarming unemployment rate in the country sitting at more than 32%.

‘Little to celebrate’

Law student Amina Aloui said while Freedom Day was significant because it marked the end of apartheid, there was little to celebrate as a young person.

“The day has lost its meaning… The crime rate and racism have increased. Young people are faced with challenges in accessing free education, we have high unemployment and inadequate opportunities,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘Because they are unemployed’ – Ramaphosa slammed after gushing over support