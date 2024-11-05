HRC to probe denial of food to pupils at Mpumalanga schools

The South African Human Rights Commission is investigating claims that undocumented pupils in Mpumalanga were denied school food access.

Allegations that undocumented pupils were denied access to the school feeding scheme in several schools in Mpumalanga is being investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

It is alleged that pupils from the areas bordering Mozambique and Swaziland were denied food in schools.

SAHRC provincial manager Eric Mokonyama said yesterday: “Refusing undocumented pupils school nutrition grants unjustifiably violates their constitutional rights.

“It makes no sense to admit them to the education system but deny them food. We will visit one of the schools in Nkomazi to verify and take this up with the department,” said Mokonyama.

School governing body complains about sidelined pupils

The school governing body representative from Bukhosibetfu Primary School in Driekopies, Nkomazi, complained to the parliament portfolio committee on education last week that 443 undocumented pupils were sidelined from the school nutrition grant.

There were also allegations that 55 undocumented pupils from Imizamoyethu Primary School in Ethandukukhanya in Piet Retief were denied access to the food grant and learning materials.

Mpumalanga education spokesperson Jasper Zwane denied this, saying: “Access to basic education cannot be denied to undocumented pupils in public schools.

“The undocumented pupils are expected to fully benefit from teaching and support services.”

