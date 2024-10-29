200 days of no load shedding, but electricity price hike looming

The DA's petition against Eskom’s proposed tariff increases has garnered over 120,000 signatures.

As the country celebrates over 200 days without load shedding, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) petition against Eskom’s proposed tariff increases has garnered over 120,000 signatures.

Last month, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) officially published Eskom’s multi-year revenue application, which includes hiking up tariffs for direct customers by about 36% next year.

Eskom proposed increases

The parastatal’s proposed tariff increases for the next three years are open for public comment until 4pm on 1 November.

Eskom’s application, submitted to Nersa in August, proposes a 36.15% increase for its 2026 financial year, followed by 11.81% in 2027 and 9.10% in 2028.

DA spokesperson on energy and electricity Kevin Mileham said the message from South Africans is clear.

“They will not accept a future where electricity is unaffordable for the average household. While government officials celebrate over 200 days without load-shedding, the grim reality remains that millions of South Africans cannot afford the electricity they technically have access to.

ALSO READ: Nersa publishes Eskom’s request for hefty 36% electricity tariff hike

“Currently, approximately 45% of South African households face energy poverty. Research confirms that affordability is the leading cause of this crisis, with Eskom’s tariffs having increased by about 600% in real terms since 2007,” Mileham said.

‘Fighting increases’

Mileham said the DA is fighting the hikes “head-on”.

“We have mobilised a national day of action, held an urgent debate in Parliament, and challenged the tariff structure through DA-led local governments who are standing up to Nersa on behalf of their residents.”

The party believes Eskom’s cost-recovery model must be completely and intelligently overhauled.

“We urgently call on the government to prioritise a large-scale shift to renewable energy to foster an inclusive energy transition that leaves no South African behind.

“Massive price increases and a counterproductive “make-up” tariff to cover declining demand have pushed families to the brink,” Mileham said.

Eskom hikes

Eskom’s proposed tariff hike follows an almost 13% hike this April with the hefty increase already sparking controversy.

Nersa said Eskom’s application will be processed following all required procedures, which include assessment for regulatory compliance.

ALSO READ: 201 days without load shedding: ‘No lies, we’re not out of the woods yet’ – Ramokgopa [VIDEO]