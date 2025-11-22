‘There’s no reason why SA should not participate in G20 Summit in US’ – Dirco

US President Donald Trump said no American official would set foot on South African soil for the G20 falsely claiming South Africa had committed genocide.

South Africa will not harbour any animosity and will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in the United States (US) when the gathering of world leaders takes place there next year.

The remarks come as world leaders gathered at Nasrec Johannesburg for South Africa’s historic hosting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit on 22 and 23 November.

Washington, a founding member of the G20, is next in line to take over the rotating presidency from Pretoria.

Tensions between South Africa and the United States are again at a high after the US boycotted the two-day G20 leaders’ Summit.

SA at US G20

Speaking at the G20 Summit on Saturday, Director general for international relations, Zane Dangor said South Africa will attend the G20 in the US when it takes over from South Africa.

“We are a member of the G20, we attend G20 meetings, and at this stage, we don’t have any reason to believe that this would change. South Africa will not be attending the next cycle of the G20 Presidency starting next week.”

Boycott

US President Donald Trump said no American official would set foot on South African soil for the high-level international gathering, falsely claiming South Africa had committed genocide against Afrikaners, whom he had offered refugee status from May this year.

While Trump made his intentions clear, Ramaphosa, speaking at the South Africa-European Union Trilateral Leaders’ Meeting on Thursday evening, had hope of the US’ participation, saying discussions with the US were still ongoing, hoping that Trump and the US would change their minds and attend the G20 summit.

Disrespect

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Ramaphosa, accusing him of “running his mouth” over the US’ boycott of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Leavitt confirmed that a delegation would be present to receive the G20 Presidency from South Africa at the end of the summit, but made it clear that it would not participate in the gathering.

The Presidency rebutted the comment, saying Ramaphosa will not hand over the G20 presidency to the US chargé d’affaires, Marc D Dillard.

Dillard was expected to lead the US delegation at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Nasrec, Johannesburg, this weekend.

No handover

In diplomatic terms, Dillard is considered a junior embassy official.

“The President will not hand over to a Charge’ d’Affaires. It’s a breach of established protocol. No head of state and government anywhere in the world would do it,” Magwenya told The Citizen.

Dirco offices

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola on Saturday said Pretoria will not hand over the G20 presidency to the US at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Sunday and that it would take place at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) offices in Pretoria.

“The President of South Africa will not hand over to the US at the summit but will do so at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation or wherever else the US may request within South Africa’s borders,” Lamola said.

