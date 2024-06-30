There’ll be no water in these 18 areas in Joburg South on Sunday

Residents in the South of Johannesburg will join many more in areas across the city that have little to no water this weekend

Rand Water maintenance has left many areas with little to no water. Picture: iStock

18 areas in the South of Johannesburg will be hit with water outages on Sunday.

Rand Water will be replacing a meter at its South Hills Towers in a maintenance project that is set to last for around 12 hours.

As a result, water supply to the following areas will be shut until 8 pm.

KLIPRIVIERSBERG ESTATE S.H.

LINMEYER

LINMEYER EXT.1

OAKDENE

ROSETTENVILLE EXT

RISANA

SOUTH HILLS

SOUTH HILLS EXT.1

STEELEDALE

STEELEDALE EXT.1

THE HILL EXT.5

TULISA PARK

TULISA PARK EXT.2

TULISA PARK EXT.3

TULISA PARK EXT.4

TULISA PARK EXT.5

TULISA PARK EXT.6

TULISA PARK EXT.7

Residents in these areas may not have water until Monday as the system fills up after maintenance.

Water tankers will be dispatched to the area to provide water to residents.

Other areas experiencing water outages this weekend

Rand Water‘s extensive maintenance project left many reservoirs empty on Friday night, and little to no water for residents in Soweto, Brixton, Roodeport, Lenasia, and those who get their supply from the Commando and Wateral systems.

It is anticipated these areas will remain with little water over the weekend as maintenance and restoration continues.

These areas will be affected by Monday

Work will start on the Palmiet Pumpstation in the south of the city on Monday.

On Monday, the station will pump at 60% capacity for 8 hours. It will be reduced again to 68% for 50 hours from 15 July.

Pumping will be throttled again on 29 July to 76% for 40 hours.

The maintenance will affect residents in Sandton, Midrand, Marlboro, Morningside, Bryanston, Illovo, South Hills, Alexandra Park, Randjieslaagte, Greenstone, and many more.

See a detailed list of the areas expected to be impacted below:

You could wait up to 7 days to get water restored

Rand Water said the completion of the maintenance project at the end of July, does not mean immediate access to supply.

“It is anticipated that it might take up to seven days for the system to fully recover and for all affected areas to receive water,” it said.

Residents have been urged to reduce their consumption and store water where possible.