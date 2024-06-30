Daily news update: Zille on GNU ‘bickering’, Eskom’s winter load shedding, Cele appeal and more

DA federal chair, Helen Zille at the national result operation centre (ROC) at Gallagher Estate on 30 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

In today’s news update, DA’s Helen Zille has responded to criticisms regarding her party’s approach to Government of National Unity (GNU) talks, while Eskom has anticipated load shedding this winter.

Furthermore, tax season begins on Monday, 1 July, featuring auto-assessments for a larger group of taxpayers.

News Today: 30 June 2024

Zille on GNU ‘bickering’: No point going into government if you can’t make a difference

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

DA Federal Council Chair and coalition negotiator Helen Zille has hit back at criticism over her party’s handling of cabinet negotiations.

After securing just over 40% of the total vote in May’s general elections, the ANC teamed up with the DA and other political parties to form a Government of National Unity (GNU).

Stage 2 load shedding: Eskom’s forecast for the rest of winter

A general view of Tutuka Power Station on 18 November 2021 in Standerton. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

While we haven’t had load shedding in three months, Eskom has warned that rolling blackouts could still come this winter.

Cold weather has gripped the country, leading to a surge in electricity usage as we switch on heaters and stand in the shower a little longer.

SCA dismisses Cele’s appeal – R510K damages for ANC councillors tortured in police custody

Police Minister Bheki Cele in Soweto on 11 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has upheld a high court ruling ordering outgoing Police Minister Bheki Cele to pay damages to former ANC councillors who were unlawfully arrested and tortured by the police.

Former OR Tambo district municipality deputy mayor, Thandekile Sabisa, and Lawrence Mambila, a former mayoral committee member, have been embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with the state.

Light magnitude earthquake felt in parts of Gauteng

Picture for illustration: iStock

There were no reports of any damages or injuries after a light magnitude earthquake or tremor was felt in parts of Gauteng.

It is unclear what was the magnitude of the quake, but it was felt in parts of Roodepoort, Soweto, Auckland Park, Naturena, Turfontein and Weltevreden Park among other areas.

Taps run dry across Joburg: These are the areas affected this weekend and from Monday

Residents of Robertsham and surrounding areas demonstrate outside the gates of Joburg Water in Southdale on 22 March 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Residents across Johannesburg have seen their taps run dry in the first week of Rand Water infrastructure maintenance, with more to be affected from Monday.

The maintenance project will run from 22 June to 29 July, with work rotating between several pumping stations.

‘Disregard for human rights’ – Frozen IDs still not unblocked by home affairs

Home Affairs building on Johannes Ramokhoase Street in Tshwane, South Africa. Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

The department of home affairs (DHA) has failed to implement a court ruling instructing it to release some of the identity documents (ID) that were blocked on suspicions of fraud.



In January, a judgment was handed down by the high court stating home affairs blocking more than 700 000 IDs was unlawful as the department had not followed proper procedure.

Nine security guards arrested over cable theft in Johannesburg – City Power

Picture: Michel Bega

Johannesburg’s City Power says 15 people, including security guards contracted to the municipal entity, have been arrested for cable theft in a sting operation by police.

City Power expressed disappointment that the security guards in charge of looking after the infrastructure of the entity were implicated in theft of municipal property.

Mark your calendar: 2024 tax season and auto-assessments begin on Monday

Picture: iStock

Tax season starts on Monday 1 July with auto-assessments for an expanded pool of taxpayers running from 1 to 14 July 2024.

Filing season for provisional and non-provisional taxpayers who are required to file a tax return starts on 15 July.

Comrades board member suspended for ‘racist’ remarks

The finish line at the 2024 Comrades Marathon at Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Closing out a turbulent week for the organisation, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has suspended a board member for making alleged racist comments.

While the CMA constitution did not allow the board to remove one of its members without calling a special general meeting (SGM), the executive confirmed on Saturday that it had decided to suspend the member pending a disciplinary process.

Proteas edged out in nail-biting T20 World Cup final against India

Opening batter Reeza Hendricks walks off after being dismissed during the T20 World Cup final between South Africa and India. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

South Africa fell at the last hurdle on Saturday, going down to India in a nail-biting encounter in the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

Having gone unbeaten in their previous eight matches in the tournament, making history by reaching their first World Cup final in any format, the Proteas settled for the runner-up spot after being handed a seven-run defeat in the trophy contest.

