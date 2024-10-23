Nzimande outlines plans to counter science, tech and innovation budget cuts [VIDEO]

Minister Blade Nzimande said much is being done to generate growth, while MPs contested how questions had been asked twice in parliament

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Blade Nzimande at the Signing of The Second Presidential Health Compact at Union Buildings in Pretoria on 22 August. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Blade Nzimande told parliament while cuts to his department’s budget had been extensive, it was taking measures to keep the department alive.

Nzimande was answering questions at a National Assembly plenary on Wednesday.

The department received a budget of R10.6 billion for the 2024/25 financial year. This was down from last year’s R10.9 billion. It has since received further cuts to just over R8 billion, by Nzimande’s estimation.

Still, the department aims to reach 1.5% gross domestic product growth in research and development by 2030.

Nzimande sets up task team

The African National Congress’ Tsakani Goodness Shiviti asked Nzimande what specific measures he plans to implement to increase research and development investment by the public and private sectors as a catalyst to economic growth and Industrialisation, given the substantial budget reductions of his department.

Nzimande answered that the first intervention was setting up a task team consisting of his department, National Treasury, and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

This team would look at a number of sub-departments in science, technology and innovation (STI) to coordinate endeavours and maximise their budget coordination. “This mechanism is in the process of being finalised,” he said.

“The second major initiative is that we are accessing funds for science infrastructure from the budget facility on infrastructure that is run by National Treasury.”

Also, Nzimande said the department is “putting a lot of effort” into mobilising private-sector investment into the STI to increase research and development.

“We are also continuing what we call the Research and Development Tax Incentive that is aimed at encouraging the private sector to increase investment.”

He said the private-public partnership, called the Innovation Fund, would grow investment into South Africa’s venture capital.

Lastly, international partnerships such as the one with the European Union and Brics, and the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government, also help to address the challenge of funding and budget cuts.

ALSO RAD: Nzimande notes SA astronomer boom at IAU assembly [VIDEO]

EFF draws point of order after question repeated

In her supplementary question, Shiviti asked the original question again which drew a point of order from the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

“She repeated [it] word by word. She doesn’t have a follow-up,” he shrugged as he looked around at his fellow Members of Parliament (MPs).

To this, the National Assembly’s deputy speaker Annelie Lotriet told him to sit down and let the minister decide if it was worth replying to.

Nzimande thanked Shiviti for the question and said he wanted to add that his department was reviewing its own spending but grouping spending into priority areas in the budget.

After this, Ndlozi raised another point of order, reading the National Assembly rules that a supplementary question “must arise from the original question”.

“It is out of order for a member to stand and in the opportunity for a supplementary question read the original question.

“You should have ruled that as out of order. The precedence is now set that I can simply stand and in an opportunity of a supplementary question ask the original question, which is inconsistent with the rules.”

This drew some cheers from parliamentarians.

Lotriet replied that “the fact of the matter is if the honourable member wished to repeat the original question, it is that honourable member who is forfeiting the opportunity to ask another question.

“I have ruled on it and that is my ruling.”

WATCH: Blade Nzimande pleads for patience amid Nsfas fiasco, slams violent protests

Nzimande says growing SA’s role in the field abroad

The ‘second’ supplementary question was asked by the Democratic Alliance’s Tumelo Robert Ramongalo.

He asked Nzimande if he was in talks with other countries as to how South Africa could become a larger player on the STI world stage.

Nzimande replied that the department has “fairly extensive international relations” and engages in science diplomacy to strengthen the country’s standing in the field. This, especially in Africa, and also in Europe.

Watch the National Assembly plenary below: