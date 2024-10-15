Who will vote for them? – SACP break up with ANC unlikely

Despite their opposition to the GNU, the SACP still has a minister in the coalition cabinet.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) may have snubbed the ANC’s festivities at Luthuli House this week, but that may not signal the beginning of a messy divorce.

The ANC held an event at its headquarters on Monday to celebrate and reflect on the first 100 days of the government of national unity (GNU) formed after May’s elections.

But the SACP chose to boycott it, having previously criticised the multi-party coalition.

SACP vs GNU

The party recently concluded Its Central Committee meeting in Johannesburg, where it officially adopted a “critical stance” to oppose the GNU.

Spokesperson Alex Mashilo explained that this stance was motivated by the presence of “anti-working-class organizations,” which the party has been critical of the ANC’s decision to form a GNU government with right-wing parties such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus.

“These are organizations that have historically opposed key working-class interests. However, our stance toward the GNU does not imply opposition to the ANC; we remain in alliance with the ANC,” he added.

Opposed to partners but not a ministry

Despite their opposition to the GNU, the SACP still has a minister in the coalition cabinet: Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Blade Nzimande.

Mashilo emphasized that Nzimande’s participation in government aligns with the party’s strategy and alliance with the ANC.

“We wanted SACP members on the ANC’s list, and Nzimande is participating on that basis.

“There is no disconnect between his participation and the SACP’s stance.

“We campaign for the ANC, vote for the ANC, and maintain the right to disagree with government policies when necessary,” Mashilo said.

Can the SACP go it alone?

Whispers of a breakup have brewed for years and tensions escalated last month after SACP general-secretary Solly Mapaila publicly clashed with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula over the coalition.

ANCYL president Collen Malatji later challenged Mapaila to establish structures and contest elections independent of the ANC.

SACP general-secretary Solly Mapaila said the party was focused on a popular left front and had not ruled out the possibility of the front becoming an electoral vehicle.

“Previously, we said we would contest elections. We have a resolution to contest elections, but how that plays out depends on engaging with the broader front and working democratically with others. We’re still part of the alliance, but we’ve taken a critical stance against the GNU,” he said.

Who would vote for them?

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said it’s unsurprising that the SACP is talking about breaking away again, though he doubts it will happen.

“They’ve often discussed contesting elections or leaving the alliance, but historically, they’ve chosen to swell their ranks within the ANC rather than break away. With the ANC weakened, it’s unclear if they still hold the same view,” he said.

Breakfast said the communist party has been growing and further criticized the SACP’s lack of political education efforts.

“They’ve failed to implement a solid program of political education. They haven’t clearly explained that they stand for the working class. Without this understanding, how can they expect people to vote for them?”

