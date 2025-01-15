Operations at Grobler’s Bridge port of entry to Botswana temporarily suspended

All vehicles within the 'operational space' of the port have been cleared.

Operations at Grobler’s Bridge Port of Entry have been temporarily suspended due to adverse conditions caused by high water levels resulting from the rainfall.

According to the Border Management Authority (BMA), the increased water level at Grobler’s Bridge has reached a point that significantly compromises the safe and efficient functioning of the port

Precautionary measures

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said as a precautionary measure, all vehicles within the “operational space” of the Grobler’s Bridge port of entry have been cleared to ensure the safety of all individuals and equipment.

“Following consultations with our Botswana counterparts and thorough deliberation by the Port Management Committee, it has been decided that the temporary suspension of operations is necessary to prioritise safety. This decision reflects our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our personnel, travellers, and all stakeholders.

“We assure the public that the situation is being closely monitored on an hourly basis, and regular updates will be provided. For diversion of movements, Stockpoort and Platjan Ports of Entry can be used as alternatives by travellers and small vehicles as these are non-commercial ports,” Masiapato said.

Cargo movements

Masiapato urged travellers and truck operators to use Skilpadshek, Ramatlabama, Beitbridge and Kopfontein as alternative ports of entry for cargo movements.

The heavy rains have affected a number of areas in South Africa.

Kruger Park

On Monday, the South African National Parks (SANParks) closed down some camps and roads within the Kruger National Park (KNP) due to heavy rains.

Spokesperson Ike Phaahla said some of the main roads between Skukuza and Lower Sabie were damaged, but the KNP Roads Management team moved swiftly to ensure safety for users including tourists.

“The flooding is largely localised in the south of the Olifants River, but all gates are open and operational. Water flow forecasts suggest that Sabie and Sand rivers will be inundated with heavy flows for some time.”

Tourists

The rain has also been heavy in the north of the Kruger, with the Luvuvhu River at its highest level this season, according to Phaahla.

Tourists with confirmed bookings for the various camps have been advised to check with reservations where they are booked for accessibility.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

