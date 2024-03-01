Over 30 ANC councillors in hot water

They rejected an ANC motion to rescind the appointment of the municipality’s chief financial officer facing fraud and corruption charges.

A total of 31 ANC councillors at Moses Kotane local municipality could face disciplinary action – and even expulsion – after they defied the party mandate and voted with the opposition against an ANC proposal this week.

They rejected an ANC motion to rescind the appointment of the municipality’s newly appointed chief financial officer, Mzwandile Mkhize, who was facing fraud and corruption charges emanating from the controversial VBS Mutual Bank saga.

Interestingly, the opposition did not oppose Mkhize’s appointment but endorsed it, which resulted in the council majority rejecting the motion to rescind his appointment.

The matter was brought to council again after ANC North West provincial executive committee – which was under pressure from Luthuli House to have Mkhize’s appointment reversed – decided to give the ANC councillors the last chance.

But some believe the disciplinary action may not happen before the general election, if at all, because the ANC would not like to lose the members to uMkhonto weSizwe party, which is recruiting from the ANC ranks.

The ANC resolved that members and officials implicated in the VBS saga should not be hired or elected into positions until their criminal matters were concluded.

