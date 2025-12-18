Palmiet water system recovers unevenly after Rand Water maintenance

The municipality added that it is closely monitoring reservoir levels and overall system behaviour.

The City of Tshwane says the Palmiet water-supply system is showing signs of recovery following the completion of Rand Water’s scheduled maintenance programme, but pressure restoration remains uneven across several areas.

The metro confirmed on Wednesday that water is gradually re-entering the network, with reservoir replenishment happening progressively rather than simultaneously across all supply zones.

“The City of Tshwane confirms that recovery on the Palmiet supply system is underway,” the city said.

“Water is steadily re-entering the network; however, the scale and complexity of the system mean that pressure restoration and reservoir replenishment are occurring progressively rather than simultaneously across all supply zones.”

Uneven recovery across the network

According to the city, while some areas are recording improvement, the overall recovery of the Palmiet system remains inconsistent and unstable in parts of the network.

“The Palmiet system is showing pockets of improvement, though overall recovery remains uneven and, in some areas, unstable,” said the city.

The city warned that it would take time for sufficient pressure to build up to fully recharge all reservoirs, particularly those supplying elevated areas.

“While water is moving through the network, it will take time for adequate pressure to build up to fully recharge all reservoirs, particularly those serving high-lying communities that depend on sustained system strength,” it said.

Areas showing improvement

Encouraging progress has been recorded in several supply zones, with pressure and supply gradually stabilising as the system strengthens.

“The Reeds and Louwlardia supply zones continue to demonstrate sustained improvement, alongside all areas supplied by the Soshanguve DD Reservoirs and the Atteridgeville Low-Level (LL) Reservoir,” the city said.

Areas still under pressure

Despite the progress, several communities continue to experience low pressure and slow recovery.

“Communities supplied by the Kruisfontein Reservoir, Soshanguve L Reservoir, Laudium Reservoir, Atteridgeville High-Level (HL) Reservoir, Lotus Gardens, as well as Kosmosdal and Sunderland Ridge, continue to experience low pressure and slow recovery,” the city said.

These challenges are “largely due to elevation constraints and the time required for the broader network to fully recharge”.

Tankers deployed to affected communities

To ease the impact on residents, the metro said it had activated alternative water-supply interventions.

“As a responsive municipality, City of Tshwane has activated alternative water-supply interventions, including the deployment of water tankers and bowsers to affected areas,” it said.

The city said these measures are being coordinated on the ground to prioritise the most affected communities while recovery continues.

The municipality added that it is closely monitoring reservoir levels and overall system behaviour, with expectations that pressure will continue to improve in the coming days.

“The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for the inconvenience experienced, and thanks residents for their patience, cooperation and understanding as work continues to restore the water-supply network to full and sustainable operation.”

