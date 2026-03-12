No water this weekend in these Joburg areas … and a week-long outage next week too

Region D residents will experience the longest water outage in this latest round of maintenance.

Several areas across Johannesburg are facing water outages in the next few days, with some lasting 12 hours and others up to a week.

This comes as Johannesburg Water embarks on a series of planned maintenance operations affecting multiple regions across the city.

Weekend shutdown

Inner-city residents and businesses in Region F should brace for a lengthy disruption beginning on Friday.

Joburg Water confirmed that five areas would be affected, including:

Johannesburg CBD,

Newtown,

Selby,

Jeppestown, and

Doornfontein.

These areas will experience no water or low pressure from 08am on 13 March through to 6pm on 15 March 2026.

The utility said the work involves “installation of new valves on bypass chamber and corrosion protection”.

Joburg Water noted that once completed, the project will deliver “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and reduction of unaccounted for water.”

Weeklong outage

Region D residents will experience the longest water outage in this latest round of maintenance.

According to Joburg Water, the following areas in the region will be affected:

Orlando West,

Orlando West extensions 1, 2, and 5,

Orlando East,

Orlando Ekhya,

Diepkloof,

Diepkloof Extension, and Diepkloof Extensions 2, 4, and 10.

The disruption will start from 7am on 16 March until 7am on 22 March 2026.

The utility described the work as “a dummy run in preparation for structural repairs of the leaking Aeroton reservoir”.

While residents may experience low pressure to no water during this period.

Joburg Water confirmed the reservoir will be placed on bypass, meaning supply will be maintained through alternative pipelines where possible.

The utility said the project would ultimately deliver “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and reduction of water losses.”

A separate Region F operation, already underway since 9 March, is set to conclude on 15 March at 5pm.

Residents in Kensington, Kensington South, Denver, Malvern East, Cleveland, Jeppestown, Malvern, and George Goch are currently being supplied through a bypass pipeline while the utility conducts a dummy run ahead of structural repairs inside a reservoir.

Joburg Water explained that the process involves “conducting a dummy run for a period of six days prior to commencing with structural repairs inside the reservoir,” adding that “customers are requested to report any anomalies during this period.”

Alternative water supply arrangements for these areas are still to be confirmed by the utility.

Region A loses water today as Erand Tower tie-in gets underway

Thousands of residents in northern Johannesburg woke up to no water on Thursday morning as Johannesburg Water began planned maintenance across a wide stretch of Region A.

The utility confirmed the interruption, which started at 09am today, affects:

Carlswald,

Erands,

Summerset,

Noordwyk,

Sagewood extensions 18, 19, 20, 23 and 24,

Crowthorne, Kyalami AH,

Kyalami Gardens,

Kyalami Estates,

Kyalami Ridge,

Kyalami Heights,

Kyalami Hills,

Barbeque Downs,

Vorna Valley,

Jukskei View, south of N1 and north of the Jukskei River, and

Blue Hills extensions 9 and 8.

Johannesburg Water said the work involves “Erand Tower tie-in and the infrastructure upgrades along Walton Road,” with supply expected to be fully restored by 9pm tonight.

The utility assured residents that the disruption is temporary and that the long-term outcome will mean “improved service delivery and continuity of water supply.”

For residents who need water in the interim, Johannesburg Water has identified several collection points across the affected area, including:

Noordwyk Spar,

Crowthorne Spar,

Beaulieu corner Lourens and

Papenfus Drive,

Kyalami Corner,

Kyalami Prep School,

Barbeque Downs at Shakespeare and Dickens,

George and 15th Road,

Midway Mews Spar,

Sasol Garage on Waterfall Drive, and

Mushroom Farm Shopping Centre

