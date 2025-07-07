Ghost workers suspected in Saps as seven senior officials face corruption charges

De Villiers emphasised that ghost-worker fraud extends beyond isolated incidents, describing it as sophisticated criminal activity.

Parliament has demanded an immediate audit of suspected ghost employees within the South African Police Service (Saps) Crime Intelligence Division after seven senior officials were arrested on corruption charges between June and July 2025.

Jan Naudè de Villiers, chairperson of the portfolio committee on public service and administration, recently submitted a formal request to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, calling for an independent investigation into payroll fraud and the possible existence of non-existent workers drawing salaries from Saps.

The parliamentary intervention follows the arrest of high-ranking officials who appeared before the Pretoria Regional Court on fraud and corruption charges related to appointing an unqualified civilian to a senior position.

Saps mass arrests target financial oversight officials

De Villiers stated that between June and July 2025, authorities arrested seven senior Crime Intelligence officials responsible for financial oversight, personnel management, and internal controls.

According to the chairperson, the arrested officials include Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, the Divisional Commissioner, and Major General Philani Lushaba, who served as chief financial officer.

Additionally, others arrested were Major General Josias Lekalakala, the Gauteng Crime Intelligence head, Major General Nosipho Madondo, head of Analysis Centre, and Maj-Gen Zwelithini Gabela from Technology Services.

Two brigadiers, Dineo Mokwele from Technical Systems and Phindile Ncube, head of Vetting, were also taken into custody.

Ghost workers raise Saps systemic fraud concerns

De Villiers indicated the arrests have exposed potential widespread corruption within crime intelligence.

The particular concern is about ghost workers, which de Villiers described as fictitious employees who fraudulently receive salaries and benefits from the Saps payroll system.

These phantom workers represent a sophisticated form of payroll fraud that may have been operating within the division for an extended period.

The parliamentary chairperson specifically highlighted concerns about the Secret Services Account, a classified budget line designated for covert operations and informant payments.

According to parliament, the account has historically been identified as vulnerable to abuse, and many of the arrested officials had direct responsibility for managing these funds.

“It is reasonable to expect similar malpractice in payroll management… the possibility of irregular appointments, inflated headcounts and unvetted recruits of ‘ghost’ employees is high,” de Villiers stated in his formal request.

Comprehensive audit of ghost employees demanded

The formal request calls for coordination between the National Treasury and the Public Service Commission to conduct a comprehensive audit of the Crime Intelligence division within 90 days.

The audit must verify actual headcounts against personnel physically deployed and examine all Secret Service Account payments, including informant lists and payment records.

This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts by the Minister of Finance and the Department of Public Service and Administration to identify and eliminate ghost employees across the public service sector.

Organised criminal networks

“It takes sophisticated collusion to create and maintain these ghost-worker employees, who operate like organised criminal syndicates embedded in our government systems,” he explained.

The chairperson expressed confidence that under Minister Mchunu’s leadership, Saps could use this situation as an opportunity to demonstrate accountability and root out embedded corruption while reclaiming public funds for legitimate intelligence and public safety services.

Public trust at stake

De Villiers characterised the urgent audit as essential not only for financial accountability, but also for restoring public confidence in Crime Intelligence operations.

The investigation aims to ensure that South Africa’s intelligence-led policing is supported by a credible, ethical, and fully functional institution.

“We trust that under Minister Mchunu’s leadership, Saps will use this opportunity to lead by example – rooting out embedded corruption and reclaiming public funds for real intelligence and public safety services,” de Villiers concluded.

