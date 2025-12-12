Parliament welcomes DBE’s swift action on matric exam breach

The chairperson of Parliament’s Basic Education Committee said this will protect the integrity of the examination system.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has welcomed the swift action taken by the department to contain the matric exam breach incident.

The committee said this will also protect the integrity of the examination system.

Matric exam leak

The portfolio committee was responding to Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube’s urgent briefing on Thursday, during which she announced the exam breach.

Gwarube confirmed that her department had identified a breach during the marking process for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) final examinations.

Learners involved

She said after interviewing at least 26 learners, many admitted to gaining access to the question papers before writing their final exams.

“Upon studying the question paper, our investigators concluded that it could only have originated from the national Department of Basic Education’s offices.”

Serious allegations

The chairperson of Parliament’s Basic Education Committee, Joy Maimela, said the committee noted that the breach was identified on 2 December 2025, affecting seven schools in Pretoria and 26 pupils.

The committee also welcomed the precautionary suspension of two officials suspected of involvement.

“We view these allegations in a very serious light, particularly as they point to a breach of trust by individuals entrusted with a critical national function.

“The committee will continue to exercise vigilant oversight throughout the investigation process. We will call for briefings on the progress at appropriate intervals, ensure that progress reports are tabled and monitor the implementation of any recommendations arising from the National Investigative Task Team’s findings,” Maimela said.

Impact

Maimela added that the committee remains concerned about the departmental officials allegedly involved in the breach.

She said this will have a significant impact on young people preparing for their final school examinations.

Strengthening exams

Maimela called on stakeholders to ensure that the actions of a small number of individuals do not unfairly disadvantage the class of 2025.

“Ensuring accountability, transparency and fairness in how the matter is handled will be central to our oversight role.”

Maimela said the committee also urged the department to continuously improve and strengthen its NSC examination security protocols.

“This will go a long way in protecting the credibility of the NSC,” she said.

Task team

Gwarube further said a national investigative task team was also being convened to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the breach.

The investigation will commence on 12 December 2025 and is expected to be completed before the final approval and announcement of the results on 12 January 2025.

