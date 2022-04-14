Mapisa-Nqakula appointed to mediate in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Citizen Reporter

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been appointed to the task force of the world association of parliaments to mediate on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s appointment was announced this week by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The IPU is an organisation of global parliaments and facilitates parliamentary diplomacy to “promote peace, democracy and sustainable development worldwide”, according to a statement from Parliament.

IPU task team

Russia’s war in Ukraine formed part of the IPU debates during its assembly in Indonesia last month.

This resulted in the adoption of a resolution to form an IPU task team to engage the parliaments of both countries.

The task team will be led by the Speaker of the United Arab Emirates Saqr Ghobash, who also serves as deputy president of the IPU.

Mapisa-Nqakula will also be representing the African Geopolitical Group at the IPU.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wished Mapisa-Nqakula well in her role.

The Speakers’ Forum, a structure of presiding officers of Parliament and speakers of the nine provincial legislatures, also congratulated Mapisa-Nqakula.

The IPU comprises of 179 countries and 13 associate members.

It is the only international organisation representing the legislative branch of states globally.

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko

