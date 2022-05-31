Getrude Makhafola
31 May 2022
5:29 pm
SA Post Office ‘still in the doldrums,’ pleads for funding and more time

SA Post Office executives told MPs a cash injection will lead to the successful turnaround of the state entity.

The loss-making SA Post Office (Sapo) pleaded for a cash injection while it continues on a downward spiral of declining revenue and increasing costs. Presenting the annual financial report on Tuesday, CEO Nomkhitha Noma told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communication the state entity, deemed commercially insolvent in the last reporting cycle, needed "funding and more time" to fully implement its new strategy and build an e-commerce player for the country. 'Post office of tomorrow' strategy Its 'post office of tomorrow' turnaround strategy requires more highly skilled personnel, staff restructuring, modernisation of operations and digitisation – all of which require money...

