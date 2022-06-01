Getrude Makhafola
1 Jun 2022
9:53 pm
Parliament

Military veterans department in shambles, fails to table internal audit report before MPs

Getrude Makhafola

The military veterans department's head office lease expired four years ago, with no other building sourced.

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The Department of Defence and Military Veterans' shambolic operations were laid bare before MPs as officials failed to produce an internal audit report into the finances and workings in the military veterans section. The department is marred by incompetence from its highly paid officials, lack of delivery of benefits such as housing for struggling veterans and a long-standing credentials verification process that is taking too long to finish. Members of the Portfolio Committee on Defence on Wednesday chastised the department for only raising its problems on the audit report only at the start of the meeting. "Reports and presentations are...

