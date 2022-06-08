Mabuza says people should not ‘jump the gun’ over demands for Ramaphosa’s resignation

Molefe Seeletsa

Deputy President David Mabuza has brushed off calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign amid investigation into the $4 million robbery at his Limpopo farm.

Mabuza faced some questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday, with the deputy president insisting that the police will charge Ramaphosa if necessary.

“The issues around the farm robbery at the president’s place, I think that has been reported to the police and I take it that we should allow the respective law enforcement agencies to investigate without our interference and make their investigation known.

“If they want to charge the president, they will do so at the proper time. I think we should allow that process to unfold,” Mabuza responded to Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Siviwe Gwarube’s question on the robbery.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi also quizzed Mabuza on the matter, asking the deputy president if Ramaphosa would resign.

“I don’t think we have reached that point. I do not think we have reached any point that seeks to say the president must step down. All I know is that a case has been opened and we have allowed the different institutions of our country to investigate and make a determination,” he said.

The deputy president further said people should not “jump the gun” regarding the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

“All I know is that a case has been opened, and we have allowed the different institutions of our country to investigate and make a determination.

“Beyond that, probably, a decision will be taken after a determination has been made which we can’t jump the gun and say this is going to be the determination,” Mabuza added.

Fraser allegations

The ANC has since defended Ramaphosa, saying the president would not step aside and confirmed that he would voluntarily present himself to the party’s integrity commission following a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Monday.

The governing party said the ANC president would be afforded the opportunity to address the allegations by former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser.

“The NWC will deliberate on the matter further once it has received a report from the national officials,” the ANC said.

Fraser last week laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa for allegedly not reporting the robbery, accusing the president of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The robbery – which is being investigation by the South African Police Service (Saps) – took place at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo.

The Presidency confirmed that a robbery did take place on or around 9 February 2020, in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen, but denied allegations that Ramaphosa engaged in criminal conduct as alleged by the former Correctional Services national commissioner.

Fraser had claimed that the suspects who broke into the president’s property were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated and paid off to keep silent.

The case against Ramaphosa also involves Namibian President Hage Geingob, who has denied the allegations.

Investigation

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday confirmed that a complaint was lodged against Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the Executive Code of Ethics.

African Transformational Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula filed the formal complaint via a letter last Friday.

Zungula also wrote to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requesting that Parliament establish an inquiry.

He indicated that the ATM would explore other legal options should Mapisa-Nqakula fail to respond to their letter within seven days, which was sent to the Speaker on Monday.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Movement (UDM) president Bantu Holomisa has suggested that the president take “sabbatical leave”.

Holomisa also called on Parliament to institute a preliminary investigation to determine whether the South African Revenue Service (Sars) as well as the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) had any knowledge regarding the $4 million.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen shared the same sentiments of Holomisa, asking Sars and the SARB to investigate the matter.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel and Thapelo Lekabe