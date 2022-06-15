EFF MP removed from Parliament over ‘money laundering’ dig at Ramaphosa

Citizen Reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has once again taken a dig at President Cyril Ramaphosa over the $4 million robbery saga.

Ramaphosa has come under fire for the incident, which happened at his Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, after the crime was not reported to the South African Police Service (Saps).

During a parliamentary debate on the petrol price hikes in the National Assembly on Wednesday, an EFF MP levelled accusations against Ramaphosa before Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli ordered her to withdraw the remark.

“We must do away with the fuel levy with immediate effect, but we know that a corrupt ANC is neither willing or able to put any solution into action.

“We know that the ANC president Mr Cyril Ramaphosa is busy with money laundering the proceeds of crimes and he has no business being in government,” EFF MP Phiwaba Madokwe said.

After refusing to withdraw her comment, Madokwe was ordered to leave the House.

In an earlier debate in Parliament about Youth Day, EFF MP Naledi Chirwa also referred to Ramaphosa as a money launderer.

“The youth of today should rise up with every chance they get, to show these gangsters, wherever they show their face, that they have truly messed with the wrong generation. We must defend our future from the African National Criminals led by the money launderer,” Chirwa said.

Chirwa was one of the EFF MPs who were kicked out of Parliament following disruptions for the second day running on Friday.

At the time, Ramaphosa was responding to the debate on his budget vote speech, but chaos erupted when EFF MPs said they would not be addressed by a criminal.

Criminal charge

The EFF has opened a criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula over the incident.

According to the Red Berets, a woman was assaulted physically and sexually.

“EFF MPs, who were subjected to Mapisa-Nqakula’s tyranny in service of Ramaphosa, have opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and sexual assault against Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the so-called Parliamentary Protection Services. The case has been opened at the Cape Town Central Police Station,” the party said.

The EFF also said it would pursue private prosecution against Mapisa-Nqakula and the Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) if nothing is done about the cases it has opened.

Parliament has since launched an internal investigation into the matter.

“The Speaker has also been advised that at least two PPS personnel, Ms Khunjulwa Sinono and Mr Khaya Honey Vanqa, suffered abuse, assault and intimidation from the EFF MPs during their removal process.

“Ms Sinino, in particular, sustained an injury to her face after being allegedly assaulted by a male EFF MP. She immediately received medical attention, and both have since opened criminal cases with the Cape Town police,” Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

“The Speaker is highly disturbed by these allegations and wishes to place it on the record that no stone will be left unturned in establishing all the factual circumstances around them.

Gender-based violence, whether committed against female Members of Parliament or female members of staff, must be condemned in the strongest terms,” Mothapo added.