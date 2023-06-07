De Ruyter’s go-to police investigator shuns Scopa over Eskom allegations

By Molefe Seeletsa

For a second day running, members of Parliament’s Standing Committee of Public Accounts (Scopa) were left fuming after a police investigator failed to show up for a meeting to account about Eskom.

Brigadier Jaap Burger was scheduled to appear before Scopa on Wednesday, to answer to allegations of corruption and crime at Eskom as alluded to by the power utility’s former CEO André de Ruyter.

It was heard in previous Scopa meetings that national police commissioner Fannie Masemola designated Burger as De Ruyter’s contact person in the police with whom he could share the intelligence gathered about organised crime at Eskom.

Common denominator

Masemola informed the committee on Wednesday that Burger cited security concerns about appearing in Parliament, but was nevertheless instructed appear.

“I directed him to be here but I don’t see him. He raised concerns around him appearing publicly. He raised concerns about his security and so on, I still said he should come but I do not see him here,” Masemola said.

But MPs were unhappy about Burger’s no show as he had not communicated his fears with Scopa.

The investigator had also not tendered an apology for his absence.

ALSO READ: ‘He thinks we’re fools’: Gordhan says De Ruyter not ‘poor little guy’ and should show remorse for Eskom failings

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa indicated he found Burger’s no-show problematic because he was a “common denominator” in regards to the investigations at Eskom.

“It seemed as if he is the man who had the information and any response that we received would one way or the other say that’s within the purview of Brigadier Burger. His absence this morning handicaps this meeting because in essence he is the one who is supposed to be here,” he said.

“There was no indication that he would not pitch so I find, therefore, that he is AWOL and I consider it to be insubordination.”

Watch the meeting below:

African National Congress (ANC) MP Bheki Hadebe said he understood Burger’s concerns, but at the very least the officer could have made a written submission.

“We are not necessarily insisting that he should appear before us… all we want is the information in whatever shape or form. Without the requisite information, this exercise is futile and it renders the thing useless.”

RELATED: Hawks not investigating any politician over Eskom corruption

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Alf Lees called for Burger to be summoned as his name was already in the public domain.

“I’m afraid I’m a bit lost about how that could be the motivation for not coming unless the security in Parliament is a problem.

“I’m not sure that’s valid and the whole purpose of today’s meeting was to question Brigadier Burger, not to get a presentation from the commissioner or anyone else so the meeting is of little use.”

Precedent

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Constance Mkhonto said the safety issues can be addressed, but pointed out that Burger needed to account.

“We cannot set to precedent where we summon people to this committee to make presentations and they don’t come because in the future we will be given various reasons by different people to say I won’t come or be able to give you this information because I’m afraid one, two, three.”

READ MORE: De Ruyter wrote a book instead of solving load shedding – Gordhan tells Scopa as he denies micromanaging

Hlengwa revealed to the committee that Burger’s concerns were raised with him before this meeting and told Masemola to provide Burger with security in order for the officer to come and explain himself.

“I find it strange that they don’t know where he is… that’s the issue.”

Masemola indicated that Burger has asked to appear behind closed doors.

“The main issue here is the implications to himself and his life thereafter he presents here.”

Meanwhile, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi confirmed to Scopa that the investigating unit has received the private intelligence report commissioned by De Ruyter.