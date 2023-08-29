JUST IN: Kholeka Gcaleka gets committee’s nod for Public Protector

The DA and EFF did not support Gcaleka's recommendation.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka at the State Of The Nation Address (Sona) on 9 February 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has been identified as the suitable candidate to fill the Public Protector position and will be recommended to the National Assembly.

The Ad Hoc Committee that is tasked with nominating a candidate to replace suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane met on Tuesday to consider its preferred candidate to lead the Chapter 9 Institution.

The meeting comes after the eight candidates were interviewed by members of the committee last week.

DA, EFF rejects Gcaleka

Following deliberations on Tuesday, the committee decided to recommend Gcaleka for the position.

According to the committee’s chairperson Cyril Xaba, seven MPs voted in favour of the Acting Public Protector, while four were against her recommendation.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) did not support Gcaleka’s nomination.

ALSO READ: Parliament accused of ‘ticking boxes’ for Public Protector shortlist

Gcaleka will now have to be approved by at least 60% of the National Assembly.

Thereafter, her name will be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment.

The committee started its process of looking for Mkhwebane’s replacement in June this year since her seven-year term in office ends in October.

Watch the proceedings below:

This is a developing story