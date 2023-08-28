How Home Affairs plans to stop deported zama zama’s coming back

Teams are engaged in border patrols and counter-return operations to prevent deported illegal miners from re-entering the country.

South Africa’s Home Affairs Department has launched an initiative to try to stop deported illegal miners from crossing back over the border.

Illegal mining has been a persistent issue in several parts of the country, with the department briefing parliament on steps it is taking to address the problem of illegal mining.

Border patrols

EWN reported Home Affairs acting chief director Albert Matsaung as saying efforts will be concentrated along the borders, focusing on the Zimbabwean, Mozambican, and Lesotho sides.

Illegal mining has had adverse effects on communities across South Africa, including environmental damage, human rights violations, and economic losses.

The counter-return operations aim to stop the easy return of deported miners and break down associated criminal networks.

Intelligence sharing

The operation will include increased border surveillance, intelligence sharing with neighbouring countries, and better cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

By collaborating closely with neighbouring nations, South Africa’s Home Affairs Department reported that it aims to collectively combat the illegal mining trade and prevent the cross-border movement of those involved.

During a recent oversight visit to Riverlea, members of Parliament gained insights into the challenges faced by local communities because of illegal mining.

The collaborative approach between government departments has been praised by some for addressing the immediate problem and demonstrating the country’s commitment to lasting change, while others claim it is all talk with little results.