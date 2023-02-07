Forget rolling blackouts, Ramaphosa likely to experience ‘talk shedding’ during Sona

Faizel Patel

While load shedding may not interrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, the same cannot be said of some political parties in the country.

South Africans will be waiting with bated breath to hear what the president has up his sleeve to deal with the Eskom crisis which many are now calling the “third pandemic”.

Eskom on Tuesday announced that the implementation of load shedding will remain at stage 4 from 4pm until 5am, and stage 3 from 5am until 4pm daily until further notice.

Sona load shedding

However, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told The Citizen that Parliament is exempt from load shedding.

“Load shedding will continue to be implemented as communicated. By law the Parliament precinct and the Union Buildings are exempt from load shedding. And the respective municipalities (Cape Town and Tshwane) see to it that those facilities are protected.”

Talk shedding

While load shedding won’t affect Ramaphosa’s Sona, the red berets and the National Freedom Party (NFP) are likely to give him a hard time and expected to implement “talk shedding” to avoid the president from saying one word.

The EFF said it will not allow Ramaphosa to address the Chamber until the Phala Phala matter is resolved, while NFP secretary general Canaan Mdletshe told Newzroom Afrika the party will do all it can to disrupt the president.

Mdletshe said Ramaphosa has failed to lead South Africa and must step down.

“I do not think that we are going to be muscled out, but we are going to make sure that we disrupt the president. He must not have it easy on Thursday… he must be disrupted. We are, therefore, calling on all other MPs (members of Parliament) including those from the ANC to do the same thing.”

Protests

Addressing the media on Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said all preparations were in order for Ramaphosa to deliver the 2023 State of the Nation Address adding that Parliament has also noted the planned protests ahead of the Sona.

“Peaceful protests are a feature of our constitutional democracy and a means to express views on the state of the nation address. Appropriate arrangements will be made to receive memorandum where required,” she said.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa