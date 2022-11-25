Getrude Makhafola
25 Nov 2022
Parliament

Destroyed evidence, lack of witnesses behind delays in overdue apartheid prosecutions

The NPA has roped in experts to examine TRC records and reconstruct apartheid-era crime scenes.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Chairman of the TRC, shakes the hand of apartheid President FW De Klerk at the TRC hearings at the Goodhope Centre, Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images
Although the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has vowed to speed up the prosecution of apartheid-era crimes referred by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), the unavailability of records, crimes that happened a long time ago and problems with suspects and witnesses, among others, hamper progress. Briefing Parliament's Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee on progress with the TRC-related cases, Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Rodney De Kock said the NPA aimed to deal with all the 300 cases referred by the TRC to bring closure to families of those who were murdered for taking a stance against the...

